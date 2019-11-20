Preview: Veterans set to guide talented Raiders

Nicholson Nicholson Gallops Gallops Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond Senior wrestling coach Earl Nicholson, shows a technique during a preseason practice. The Raiders look to build off a 22-win season last year. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond Senior wrestling coach Earl Nicholson, shows a technique during a preseason practice. The Raiders look to build off a 22-win season last year. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo Richmond’s Austin Gallops returns as the sole All-SAC first team wrestler from last season and looks to qualify for states in his senior year after making regionals as a junior. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo Richmond’s Austin Gallops returns as the sole All-SAC first team wrestler from last season and looks to qualify for states in his senior year after making regionals as a junior.

ROCKINGHAM — As Richmond Senior wrestling coach Earl Nicholson entered a preseason practice a few minutes after his team arrived, he was pleasantly surprised by the scene awaiting him.

What he thought would be a room filled with fidgety teenagers engaging in horseplay, turned out to be a group of technicians, practicing a “shoot” drill under the direction of senior captain Austin Gallops.

“This year, I have two of the more serious captains that I’ve had as far as understanding what it’s about and transferring that to the young guys,” said Nicholson, who is coming off a 22-win season and a fourth-place finish in the Sandhills Athletic Conference.

Gallops finished second on the team with a 37-9 record and was the first wrestler in program history to win a SAC title match, finishing first at the conference tournament in the 152-pounds division.

He called the hallmark victory an “exciting day” and recalled being motivated to make history and beat a rival opponent from an always combative Pinecrest team.

“I want to try to build off of it and bring another back here,” said Gallops, who earned the squad’s only first-team All-SAC selection as a result.

Nicholson recalled a time when the veteran wrestler was getting “roughed up” in practice as a freshman. Now, he says the hard-nosed grooming has come full circle.

“He’s just an example of hard work and determination paying off,” Nicholson said Gallops.

“He’s one of those guys where, when the six minutes is over, you’re happy because he just keeps pushing on you. That’s something you can’t teach, you got to have it in you.”

Gallops admitted to being tired in most of his matches and says he went heavy on cardio to prepare for the pivotal year in which he hopes to make states, competing at a new weight: 160 pounds.

One of 11 regional qualifiers, he now helps lead a mixture of young wrestlers that had to step into a varsity role and struggled through some early difficulties just like he did a few seasons ago.

Fellow upperclassmen Joey Nicholson is prepared to help carry the leadership responsibilities after notching a school record 48 wins a year ago and earning a second-team All-SAC nod.

“My whole demeanor was, even if I’m down, just keep fighting back,” said Nicholson, who fought at 113 pounds. Most of the time I might get down, but I’d still come back and win.”

Coach Nicholson shared the same sentiments and has watched his son become “mentally mature,” especially when it comes to controlling weight by maintaining a proper diet.

Both Nicholson and Gallops train with School of Hard Knocks wrestling club, based out of High Point, every Sunday. There, they prepare against elite competition from around the state.

Nicholson and sophomore teammate Andres Sanchez were able to pick up multiple wins as members of SOHK during a couple of national tournaments this summer.

Sanchez, 106 pounds, had a 26-10 record and was also a second-team All-SAC selection as a freshman.

Joey Nicholson says he hopes being able to wrestle some of the nation’s premier talent will help achieve his ultimate goal of making the state playoffs and placing first.

“I’m going to have to work harder…and when I wrestle tougher competition, don’t wrestle differently, just wrestle the way I know how,” said Nicholson.

Meanwhile, Earl Nicholson says cardio was the top priority during offseason workouts, which the team will need because of an extended schedule that includes the Holy Angels Tournament in December. He referred to the two-day holiday event in Charlotte as being bigger than national a meet.

Sophomore heavyweight Ahmad Shelton figures to be the go-to wrestler at 285 pounds in the early going, while Bryant Coll (126 pounds) earned four points at last year’s regionals and expects to be a contender again this season.

Richmond opens the campaign on Saturday, hosting the Raider Rumble 1 at home.

Gallops, Nicholson set bar higher ahead of final year

By Donnell Coley Sports Editor

By Donnell Coley Sports Editor

