Raiders’ duo hopes chemistry will lead to deep run

ROCKINGHAM — Back in February, with his team down one and just a few ticks left in regulation, Richmond Senior center Jarvis Tillman came up with a rebound off the front end of a one-and-one.

The athletic big immediately uncorked a one-handed heave to a familiar face waiting at half court. A couple of dribbles and a left-hand scoop off the glass was all that was required to keep the team’s late-season win streak alive.

That familiar face was none other than Raiders forward Nygie Stroman, someone Tillman has known since the age of 7 and called a teammate as early as their days with the Richmond Jammers AAU program.

Fast forward 10 months, and both players hope that longstanding synergy will resurface on multiple occasions in what they expect to be a breakout season.

“We pretty much know where each other is going to be on the court,” said Stroman. “I know what he’s going to do.”

Tillman took it a step further, noting the camaraderie among most of the other returners from a 17-12 Richmond team that reeled off eight straight victories to make the state playoffs.

“Our chemistry as a whole, most teams probably don’t have that,” he said. “We know each other’s game, so that’s going to help us get an advantage over other teams.”

Something that will also give the Raiders a one-up is the length and skillset of Tillman and Stroman who both stand at 6’6.

There were few better at protecting the rim in the Sandhills Athletic Conference a season ago than Tillman as he used a sprawling wingspan to swat over three shots per contest.

“Oh, it gives me an advantage because it intimidates other players…when they see my length, they probably second guess themselves,” said Tillman.

He added that using his floor vision, watching tendencies and studying opponents’ offensive moves helped him excel. This offseason, Tillman says he ratcheted up his workouts, going four-to-five days per week, trying to improve lateral quickness, jumping and even his outside shooting touch.

Stroman, on the other hand, is a gifted scorer who finished third on the team in that category last season as a sophomore and was rewarded with an all-conference nod.

During the Raiders’ eight-game SAC win streak, the sweet-stroking lefty averaged nearly 20 points per contest and dropped a career-high 27 against Purnell Swett.

“Coach told me not to be hesitant because every time I’m in double-digits (scoring), we win,” Stroman recalled of the hot stretch. “My team just kept feeding off the energy and we kept rolling.”

Stroman’s standout sophomore campaign drew the attention of college scouts and he was selected for various invite-only camps where he competed against some of the state’s elite talent.

He mentioned the NC Top 100 Showcase in Mocksville as one of the highlights and felt that though he had a respectable showing overall, he needed to work harder on his decision-making on shots and passes.

“Even though I’m good, there’s always room for improvement,” said Stroman. “You can never be satisfied with where you are, you can always get better.”

Now on the precipice of his junior season, the wiry wing says he vows to be a positionless player and engaged in workout sessions with his personal trainer every day this summer, harnessing special emphasis on ball handling and creating shot opportunities.

Both Stroman and Tillman serve as go-to leaders and each mentioned how important lifting the group was to the overall success.

Tillman feels like the team is humble and that will propel them towards a deep postseason run.

“With this being my last year, I would like to go all the way. I don’t care about what our ranking is right now or what people may think of us,” he said.

Stroman echoed these comments, referring to this year’s group as “sleepers.” He also highlighted the fact that the Raiders went toe-to-toe with some of the top teams in the state this summer, despite not having its full roster.

“Well, we definitely want to win the conference, but I believe if we all work together as a team, I really feel like we can make a run at states,” said Stroman.

Richmond opens the 2019-20 season at home against Anson on Tuesday.

By Donnell Coley

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

