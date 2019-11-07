Top-ranked Raiders try to reverse recent history at No. 4 Scots

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond linebackers Jah’Meek Harden (25) and Joerail White celebrate after Harden returns a fumble recovery in the win over Seventy-First last week. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond linebackers Jah’Meek Harden (25) and Joerail White celebrate after Harden returns a fumble recovery in the win over Seventy-First last week. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond quarterback Caleb Hood (5) drops back to pass against Seventy-First last week. Hood and the Raiders travel to Scotland on Friday for the 52nd meeting between the two programs. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond quarterback Caleb Hood (5) drops back to pass against Seventy-First last week. Hood and the Raiders travel to Scotland on Friday for the 52nd meeting between the two programs.

ROCKINGHAM — Ten years ago, current Richmond Senior starting quarterback Caleb Hood was in grade school when his hometown team handily took down Scotland on the road.

The Scots haven’t fallen at home to their archrival since then, but on Friday, the former Raiders ball boy looks to reverse that trend in one of the most anticipated matchups of the season.

“It would mean a lot to get a (win) there,” said Hood. “It’s huge. It’s always a big game and it’s always a good game.”

No. 1 Richmond (10-0, 6-0 SAC) sets to take on No. 4 Scotland (9-1, 5-1 SAC) with more than just bragging rights on the line.

If the Raiders continue their flawless streak and end the regular season undefeated, they will win the Sandhills Athletic Conference outright. But if the Scots pull off the upset, they can force a tie at the top, depending on how Pinecrest fares on Friday.

Richmond coach Bryan Till usually carries a diplomatic approach ahead of each matchup, but admits that this particular clash is significantly different.

“It’s just really special. It’s the best rivalry in the state of North Carolina, said Till. “Man, it’s fun to be a part of something like that.”

In what is his third stint coaching in the showdown, Till expects to see some high anxiety and emotion take over the initial moments of the contest. But he added that after the first wave of adrenaline wears off, the coaching and preparation his players receive throughout the week should take over.

Hood shared the same sentiments when discussing how his film study has helped him get acclimated to the Scots’ various defensive looks and schemes.

Completing just six of 16 pass attempts for 38 yards and throwing an interception in last year’s game, Hood says he feels more prepared for the opposing blitz packages, which he thinks will yield better results.

“We got to take care of the ball and we got to be consistent — just keep (our) defense off the field,” he said.

When the Raiders defense does touch the field, they’ll be riding the momentum of last week’s blowout victory over Seventy-First in which they forced a season-high seven turnovers and held the Falcons scoreless in the second half.

Senior free safety Xavion Lindsey had a pivotal interception late in the second half of last year’s thriller with the Scots threatening to close the deficit to a one-score game.

Till regarded how important these types of efforts can be for his defense’s morale and added that getting stops on third downs is of the utmost importance in a contest of this magnitude.

“The big thing is, the guys who make those plays, that’s the team that’s gonna win,” said Till.

Lindsey credits trusting his work ethic during practice and also the confidence from his peers for the ability to create turnovers. He’s leading the Raiders for the second straight season in interceptions and says he won’t let the high stakes surrounding the matchup affect his play.

“No game is bigger than the other. Just go out there and play hard. Even if it is a rivalry, just remember everything you went over throughout the week,” Lindsey said calmly.

“My teammates got my back and we ready for Friday. We’re just going to go out there and continue to play like we’ve been playing all year.”

Lindsey and Co. will have their hands full with a fairly different looking Scots offense that now features former wideout turned quarterback Bruce Wall. The senior signal-caller missed last year’s game because of an injury and will be fully healthy this time around, posing a threat deep in the red zone with seven rushing touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Scotland running backs Kyshaun Galberth and Savion Leak have combined for 1,204 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns.

The matchup features the second and third-best rushing attacks, with Richmond running back Jaheim Covington leading the way. His 18 rushing touchdowns top the conference and he has safely reached the end zone in seven straight contests.

Till anticipates “wrinkles” in the playbook for both sides, and says his coaches’ communication with players in making adjustments will be critical to who ultimately comes out on top.

“You know it’s all on the line…if you really want it, you got to go get it,” said Till.

“All the blood, sweat, tears and everything in the summer…it all comes to a head and Friday night, we’re gonna find out over the course of four quarters who wants it.”

Kickoff from Pate Stadium is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

By Donnell Coley Sports Editor

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.