Seniors take center stage

Raiders offensive lineman Austin Hart and his family are greeted by Richmond Senior football head coach Bryan Till during the Senior Night ceremony at Raider Stadium on Friday. The ceremony highlighted the contributions of the team’s 35 upperclassmen, who were all announced by name along with their families and a school faculty representative.

“I can’t say enough about what these guys have done for this team and how they have continued to work and just do all the right things that we’ve asked them to,” Till said about the seniors after the game.

The senior members of the band, cheerleading and dance teams were also honored during the festivities. The Raiders would go on to beat Seventy-First, 46-5, and remain undefeated on the season.