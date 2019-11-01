Lady Raiders send 5 to all-conference team

Johnson Johnson Covington Covington Anderson Anderson Lambeth Lambeth

ROCKINGHAM — Five members from Richmond Senior volleyball were selected to the All-Sandhills Athletic Conference team that was released on Friday.

Seniors Jadyn Johnson, Carley Lambeth, and Layne Maultsby along with juniors Georgia Grace Anderson and Jakerra Covington led the charge for the Lady Raiders (19-7, 9-5 SAC) who reached a sixth consecutive state playoffs appearance.

Anderson led the conference with a .431 hitting percentage and finished second in total kills. She reached 16 kills on three separate occasions, including the team’s final match of the year in the playoff loss to Reagan.

Lambeth had a career year, surpassing the 1,000 assists milestone, while collecting a league-high 695 assists this season. She went over 40 assists in four contests including a season-high 45 dishes against Lumberton on Oct. 10.

Maultsby powered the Lady Raiders defense and also surpassed a milestone, reaching 1,000 digs for her career. Her 370 total digs were the fourth-best total in the SAC.

Covington enjoyed a breakout season in her first year on varsity she was second to Anderson in hitting percentage and finished in the top 10 in the SAC with 197 kills. She also finished eighth in total blocks.

Johnson displayed a high level of play on both offense and defense throughout the year. She ranked fifth in the conference in hitting percentage and 15th in total digs.

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal file photo Jadyn Johnson, left, Layne Maultsby (5), Jakerra Covington (7) and Carley Lambeth (2) were among the five Lady Raiders selected to the All-SAC team on Friday.