Coley: Raiders’ seniors to get recognition they deserve in final home game

Senior night.

Two words that immediately surface goosebumps on the arms of any student athlete that’s poured hours into the game they love at some form or fashion.

Yes, it’s the finale for most who aren’t fortunate enough to continue playing at the next level, which causes some well-understood tears. But the special night is just as much a celebration and reason for smiles and applause.

When the Richmond Senior football team hops off the buses and trots to the home field for the final time of the regular season on Friday, the ceremony that follows will mark an indelible moment.

Player’s names will echo over the loud speakers that casual green-and-gold fans might not recognize.

Most of the media coverage for this special group, that’s rated No. 1 in just about every ranking across the state, is understandably directed towards the junior class headed by standout quarterback Caleb Hood.

But ask Hood or Richmond coach Bryan Till what truly makes this team unique and they’ll tell you to be wary in overlooking the dedicated upperclassmen.

Till describes the relationship between the juniors and seniors being a “huge” bond.

“These guys have played a lot together. Even though they’re separate classes, they’re very much one team,” said Till. “And they love each other.”

Till added that while the talented class of 2021 gets a lot of attention, it says even more about how much the 2020 group is willing to sacrifice for the ultimate goal.

“Even though some of them probably deserve a little more attention than they’re getting, they’re still going about their business, day in and day out, doing what it takes to win,” said Till.

Look no further than backup quarterback Noah Altman for the perfect example of these selfless attitudes.

The senior has the unenviable task of watching most games from the sideline in his final year of high school football, yet he’s at every practice, film session and positional meetings.

Last week, Altman’s efforts were rewarded as he accounted for two touchdowns, one passing and one rushing, in the blowout win over Lumberton. The two touchdowns and 59 passing yards on seven attempts were all season highs.

On the other side of the ball, starting cornerback D’Marcus Harrington is the headliner in the secondary with his recent commitment to play for Campbell University. But it’s the work from fellow senior corner Zyier Baldwin that goes unnoticed as he has to put up with most of the action on the opposite side of the formation as quarterback shy away from his D-I counterpart.

Fellow upperclassmen safeties Dereck Barringer and Xavion Lindsey have been key cogs in a dominating Raiders defense over the past two years. This season, they’ve combined for three interceptions and 76 tackles.

Gavin Russell and Joerail White provide a stiff duo as the team’s starting inside linebackers. The two seniors have helped lead the conference’s top rushing defense as seen by the unit holding the Pirates to minus-2 yards on the ground last week.

Senior defensive end Javon Little has one of the more vibrant personalities on the entire team and the recently-crowned homecoming king leads the Raiders with five sacks and has 11 tackles for loss.

From defensive lineman Xavier Harrington to offensive lineman Brian Bowden, senior contributors bombard the Raiders roster.

Though not always heard from or about, Friday night provides everyone that packs the bleachers of Raider Stadium to give these hard-working athletes their due praise.

Salute, seniors.

Raiders’ seniors to get recognition they deserve

Donnell Coley Sports Editor

