Raiders fall late to Pinecrest in SAC semis

SOUTHERN PINES — The first 42 minutes of Tuesday’s semifinal matchup in the Sandhills Athletic Conference boys soccer tournament between Richmond Senior and host Pinecrest gave spectators a taste of how competitive a league it was this season.

In the 43rd minute, Patriots forward Judas Villegas gave a reminder as to why their program has been the premier team as of late, converting a short goal to break a scoreless tie and power the 2-0 victory.

No. 2 Pinecrest moves on to the championship round at No. 1 Hoke County on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Chris Larsen and his No. 3 Richmond team were fighting for its postseason lives and showed as much in a cleanly played first half.

“We came out and we played, probably, the best half of soccer that we’ve played all year,” said Larsen. “It was a good, quality game.”

In an opposing narrative from the night prior where a barrage of goals were buried early and often, both teams deterred each other’s attackers. Larsen told his group at the half that the first team to make a mistake would suffer defeat.

The Raiders’ close runs at the net didn’t materialize throughout the night and neither did the Patriots’, until the Villegas strike. That game-altering goal caused Larsen to change his scheme to gain an extra offensive player to create more scoring opportunities.

That decision proved costly as Patriots midfielder Jair Ballesteros pushed the ball upfield on a counter attack in the 73rd minute. He gave it up to Tre’Sean McKoy, who touched it back to the streaking Ballesteros for the final goal of the match.

“At that rate, I knew we had to pick one (goal) more up…so I threw another body forward and it didn’t take them 30 seconds to take advantage,” said Larsen.

“Win, lose or draw, I’m glad that they demonstrated to themselves that they’re a good soccer team. They just weren’t on the lucky end of some bounces this season,” added Larsen.

Before the final score, the Raiders came their closest to putting the equalizer through in the 66th minute when Luke Hawks played a cross in the box to Noah Jordan. But Jordan’s header missed just left of the target.

Richmond (10-10-2) now awaits the decision from the NCHSAA to see if they are among the 48 teams that make the state playoffs bracket released on Monday.

“We’ll practice and stay ready in case our name is called and we’ll go from there,” said Larsen.

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond Senior's Lee Hayden, right, tries to fight for possession in the second half of the semifinal match of the conference tournament at Pinecrest on Tuesday.

Raiders fall late to Pinecrest, 2-0

By Donnell Coley Sports Editor

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

