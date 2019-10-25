Maultsby and Anderson ready to lead playoff push

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal file photo Layne Maultsby, right, gets ready for a dig earlier this season with coach Ashleigh Larsen, left, and Madison Jordan watching. Maultsby led the team with a career-high 400 digs in her senior year. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal file photo Layne Maultsby, right, gets ready for a dig earlier this season with coach Ashleigh Larsen, left, and Madison Jordan watching. Maultsby led the team with a career-high 400 digs in her senior year. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal file photo Lady Raiders middle hitter Georgia Grace Anderson (11) finishes a swing during a conference tournament match against Purnell Swett. Anderson led the SAC in hitting percentage, while ending the year as the team’s leader in kills. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal file photo Lady Raiders middle hitter Georgia Grace Anderson (11) finishes a swing during a conference tournament match against Purnell Swett. Anderson led the SAC in hitting percentage, while ending the year as the team’s leader in kills.

ROCKINGHAM — From the outside looking in, Richmond Senior volleyball members Layne Maultsby and Georgia Grace Anderson seem like two typical carefree teenagers, playing the sport they love.

Though that perception is true, for the most part, the Lady Raiders duo has proven that they are among the most feared players in the region.

As the senior libero, Layne Maultsby is the elder statesman with a wealth of experience that’s helped her ascend from her days as a freshman.

“I feel like I’m a completely different player, not necessarily my skill, but my personality,” said Maultsby in what’s now her fourth year on varsity.

“I was really shy and quiet in ninth grade, now I don’t ever shut up.”

Her jovial spirit has been the right type of leadership for a Richmond team that had a new look with the departure of key seniors.

Though she takes pride in being the proverbial jokester and is quick to tell you one of the most memorable moments from the season is hitting teammate Madison Jordan in the back of the head on a serve, there’s no denying the results of her style of mentorship.

Just ask Ashleigh Larsen, who has guided Maultsby as both an assistant and head coach over the past four seasons, including this year’s 19-6 team.

“I think she’s definitely broken out of her shell a little bit, especially over the past two years,” Larsen said of Maultsby. “You may not hear her, but she does vocalize a lot more on the court..she’s making a lot of the adjustments on the court, defensively.”

“With her being the senior, she’s taken a big leadership role and it’s definitely evident from her stats as well as watching her play in the game,” added Larsen.

Maultsby credits her increased confidence level this year as to why she’s more aggressive as evident with an elite statistical output.

“I’ve gotten better at communicating and at least trying to call for the ball more,” she said.

The standout libero finished third in the Sandhills Athletic Conference with a career-high 400 digs, finishing with over 1,000 for her career.

She saved her best efforts of the season for the final two matchups of league play, collecting a season-best 30 digs in back-to-back matches against Scotland and Pinecrest in the team’s run to the title game of the conference tournament this week.

Throughout the year, Larsen says Maultsby was determined to make herself better as she pushed herself at practice while adjusting to the new group. She also praised her ability to read opposing offenses better.

While Maultsby handles the defensive load in the back, Anderson uses her long frame to man the offensive push at the net.

Anderson expressed the desire for a bigger offensive role than as a sophomore where she backed up the league’s top hitter.

“My offense has gotten a lot better this year. I definitely had a lot more kills this season than I did last season,” she said.

In her first taste of extended playing time, the 5-foot-11 junior responded in a big way, lead the SAC in hitting percentage while finishing third in total kills.

She added that playing year-round for Athletic Club Sandhills travel team in the offseason has had a tremendous impact on the growth of her offensive skillset.

“For club ball, we play a bunch of really good teams from a bunch of different areas, so I feel like I can use my game experience from there and bring it here,” said Anderson.

Larsen has benefited from her leading hitter’s offseason routine and says the travel club has helped Anderson adjust to various sets as well as improve court awareness. The second-year head coach added that it’s a “huge positive” that Anderson will be returning as a senior next year to help lead the attack again.

In the interim, both Maultsby and Anderson look to make a postseason push, starting with Saturday’s matchup against Ronald Reagan.

For Anderson, home-court advantage is a welcomed bonus as the team had to make a long bus ride in the loss to Providence last season in what was her first postseason action.

Meanwhile Maultsby, in her fourth consecutive state playoffs appearance, has yet to make it past the second round and she’s determined to get the Lady Raiders over the hump.

“I definitely want to try to push and encourage people and get further than we have,” she said.

“Since I’ll never play again, I just want to leave everything on the court in my last year.”

No. 14 Richmond is set to host No. 19 Ronald Reagan (14-12) in the 4A West region on Saturday at 3 p.m.

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal file photo Layne Maultsby, right, gets ready for a dig earlier this season with coach Ashleigh Larsen, left, and Madison Jordan watching. Maultsby led the team with a career-high 400 digs in her senior year. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal file photo Lady Raiders middle hitter Georgia Grace Anderson (11) finishes a swing during a conference tournament match against Purnell Swett. Anderson led the SAC in hitting percentage, while ending the year as the team's leader in kills.

By Donnell Coley Sports Editor

