Rockets claim late home win over Cavaliers

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal

ROCKINGHAM — The Rockingham Middle School football team beat Cardova Middle, 14-12 at home on Wednesday.

After the Rockets took an early 6-0 advantage, the visiting Cavaliers took the lead in the second quarter on two short touchdown runs and headed into the half with a 12-6 advantage.

In the later stages of the third quarter, the Rockets took advantage of a botched punt in the endzone and tied the game with a 1-yard plunge into the end zone. The team immediately followed with a successful two-point conversion run to get the win.

Up next, Rockingham travels to Hamlet while Cardova returns home to play Anson.