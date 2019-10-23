Local adult soccer league set for kickoff

Contributed photo Team La Cabana is the three-time defending champions and will look to make it four straight when the RASL season kicks off on Nov. 4. Contributed photo Team La Cabana is the three-time defending champions and will look to make it four straight when the RASL season kicks off on Nov. 4.

ROCKINGHAM — It’s been five years since Chris Singletary created the Richmond Adult Soccer league, designed for county residents 18 and over who are looking for a way to feed competitive desires post-adolescence.

Though no longer under his direction, the RASL is thriving, according to J.R. Cottle who is both a player and major organizer.

“Really, the most surprising thing is the quality of play from the teams. It keeps older folks from sitting on the couch watching TV,” said Cottle, 36, who has been with the league for the past four seasons.

Cottle, Jason Graham, David Stogner and Wayne Miller are the driving force for one of the largest adult recreation organizations in the county. They are tasked with everything from organizing teams, making schedules, and acquiring referees during the two-month season.

This year, Cottle anticipates eight to nine teams totalling nearly 100 players. Each contest features an 8-on-8 exhibition, with seven players and one goalkeeper on each side.

A unique element for the league is the fact that each club is required to not only have at least one female player on the roster, but also on the field at any given moment in a match.

Though Cottle didn’t attend Richmond Senior, he admires the turnout every year and credits former Raiders players for propelling the league.

“It’s really cool for the local guys that have grown up here to kind of relive their path a little bit and play together again. That’s really neat,” he said.

For now, he says the plan is to use Rockingham’s Bynum Park as the host site for games this season. Teams play each other twice during the regular season with a champion crowned following a single-elimination playoff tournament.

Team La Cabana is the three-time defending champs and will look to make it four straight when the 2019 campaign kicks off on Nov. 4.

The RASL is accepting registration until Oct. 31 with a $400 fee per team. Each club can have a maximum of 18 players.

For more information, send an email to [email protected] and or visit the league’s Facebook page.

