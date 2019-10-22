Miller cards 94 to qualify for second straight trip to states

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond golfer Hailey Miller, center, shakes hands with Grimsley’s Caroline Witte with Middle Creek’s McKenzie Crocker watching during the close of the trio’s rounds on Monday. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond golfer Hailey Miller, center, shakes hands with Grimsley’s Caroline Witte with Middle Creek’s McKenzie Crocker watching during the close of the trio’s rounds on Monday. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Lady Raiders golfer Hailey Miller rolls a putt towards the hole during her round of the 4A Central Regional tournament at Pinehurst No. 7 on Monday. Miller qualified for states next week by carding a 94. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Lady Raiders golfer Hailey Miller rolls a putt towards the hole during her round of the 4A Central Regional tournament at Pinehurst No. 7 on Monday. Miller qualified for states next week by carding a 94.

PINEHURST — Richmond senior golfer Hailey Miller is set to add yet another chapter to a storied high school career.

The Lady Raiders standout will make a second consecutive trip to states after shooting a 94 in the NCHSAA 4A Central Regional tournament at Pinehurst Resort, Course No. 7 on Monday.

“Usually I’m mad after my rounds, but today I’m not and I’m being positive, so that’s all I can ask for,” said a content Miller seconds after finishing the 18-hole course, not yet knowing if she would continue playing next week.

Miller came out firing, crushing drives into the fairway on the first two holes, and calmly sinking par putts to remain even.

She feels like her driving ability on the difficult contours of No. 7 were better than previous outings during the regular season, which was assisted by practice rounds on both Thursday and Sunday.

“Yeah, the practice rounds helped out a lot. Knowing where I need to hit it, distances and the greens, especially, because they were pretty tough today,” said Miller.

The rain from the night before saturated the picturesque greens and fairways from the onset of her 8:08 tee time to the later stages of the round.

Even still, Miller’s ball striking and recovery efforts made for a sturdy start.

“I started great. I was hitting the green…and I was making my putts. I wish I would’ve kept doing that all the way through, but I can’t go back now,” said Miller.

After going 4-over thru the next six holes, she and Richmond coach Keith Parsons felt positively considering the circumstances.

Parsons has watched Miller gradually round into form as the season progressed and says the improvements were on full display at the most important time of the year.

“I thought that she played great. Honestly, I thought she played the best she has all season,” said Parsons.

“A few holes, here or there, kind of torpedoed her round a little bit score-wise, but I’m very pleased with how she played.”

Parsons added that she did a great job with her driving accuracy, calling it the best display this season and he also complimented her ability to make key putts.

The only major hiccup on the day was at the par-3 ninth, where Miller got into a bunker draping the green and had trouble navigating out. She posted a seven on the hole, but kept her spirits high.

“I think I handled it pretty good, especially after having a really bad hole…I didn’t give up. I kept going,”

After the trying time at No. 9, Miller bounced back by collecting back-to-back pars, including a lengthy putt on the 10th after getting into another green-side bunker.

She shot 47 on both the front and back nine en route to a 17th place finish overall.

Up next, Miller awaits her tee time for Monday’s state tournament at Pinehurst No. 5.

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

