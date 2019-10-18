Raiders look to hold down Hoke run game

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Omarion Mason, right, wraps up Jack Britt quarterback Kevin Sentell as teammates C.J. Tillman (24) and Jah’meek Harden converge during Richmond’s win last week. The Raiders (7-0, 3-0) travel to Hoke (5-2, 2-1) on Friday. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Omarion Mason, right, wraps up Jack Britt quarterback Kevin Sentell as teammates C.J. Tillman (24) and Jah’meek Harden converge during Richmond’s win last week. The Raiders (7-0, 3-0) travel to Hoke (5-2, 2-1) on Friday.

ROCKINGHAM — Coming off an impressive road win against Sandhills Athletic Conference foe Jack Britt, Richmond Senior finds itself back at the top spot of the 4A Football Adjusted Maxpreps Rankings just in time for another appetizing away matchup.

Friday, No. 1 Richmond (7-0, 3-0 SAC) travels to No. 20 Hoke County (5-2, 2-1 SAC) in what figures to be a rowdy environment.

Raiders coach Bryan Till was “proud” of the way his bunch handled adversity during the 59-28 victory last week, but would like them to be more consistent as they trailed for the first time all season for a brief moment in the third quarter.

“We weren’t playing well. We muffed two punts, we roughed the punter, we dropped three balls,” Till said of his team who held a five-point lead at half, then surrendered it in the third.

“It doesn’t matter how good you are, if you don’t do the things that the game demands, then you don’t get the benefits of the game.”

Till’s high demands for his defense were answered in a big way for the rest of the second half as he watched the Raiders go on a 34-0 run, highlighted by two interceptions, that lasted midway through the third quarter well into the later stages of the fourth.

The team can thank senior running back Jaheim Covington for setting the tone offensively, finishing with a career-high 185 yards rushing and four touchdowns.

“Jaheim was having a great night, so you just go with the hot hand,” said Till. “We’ll decide who that is on Friday and we’ll probably feed him the ball, whether that’s in the passing game or run game.”

Covington will have to be ready for an even greater challenge this week as the Bucks pose a formidable defensive line equipped with large frames that clog up the run.

The Bucks offensive line is just as imposing, mostly using a zone-run scheme to free up conference-leading rusher Keonte’ Shaw.

“The big thing with a tailback as good as the one they’ve got is, you don’t give him space,” said Till.

He added that “fitting the gaps” will be crucial for the Raiders talented defensive front seven who have only given up an average of 73 yards per contest on the ground this season.

Till says he’ll look for senior defensive end Javon Little to continue his stellar play, advising him to stay low and use good leverage against the bigger Bucks tackles.

He also mentioned the importance of versatile players like Omarion Mason who can help rotate bodies so the defense won’t get tired as the game progresses.

Kaleel Brown and J.D. Lampley hold down the nose tackles positions and Till spoke to them about being aware of double teams from offensive guards. Meanwhile, defensive tackle Xavier Harrington comes back into the lineup after a two-week absence and should bolster the rotation efforts up front.

The third-year coach noted the improvement of a Bucks team who has already surpassed its combined win total from the past four seasons.

“I think the big thing you see from a coaching standpoint is, their kids are giving effort,” Till said, complementing second-year coach George Small.

“What we hope is that we continue to play well. Now we know they’re (Hoke) going to have something to say about that, but we can’t have unforced errors. That’s what we are going to do our best to control.”

Kickoff from Raeford is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

INJURY REPORT

Raiders’ starting linebacker Joerail White will make his return to the field after sitting out last week because of an ankle injury.

Meanwhile, outside linebacker D’Andre Bethea will be sidelined after a minor procedure this week.

GROUND ATTACK

The matchup features the top two leading rushers in the SAC. Shaw paces the league with 807 rushing yards and has had at least 80 yards on the ground in six of the seven games.

Covington has 636 yards rushing and a league-leading 13 scores on the ground.

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Omarion Mason, right, wraps up Jack Britt quarterback Kevin Sentell as teammates C.J. Tillman (24) and Jah’meek Harden converge during Richmond’s win last week. The Raiders (7-0, 3-0) travel to Hoke (5-2, 2-1) on Friday. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_IMG_2517-1.jpg Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Omarion Mason, right, wraps up Jack Britt quarterback Kevin Sentell as teammates C.J. Tillman (24) and Jah’meek Harden converge during Richmond’s win last week. The Raiders (7-0, 3-0) travel to Hoke (5-2, 2-1) on Friday.

Road test features top RB battle

By Donnell Coley Sports Editor

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.