Ultra Series returns to Windy Hill this weekend

Courtesy photo The Parts Unlimited Ultra Series returns to Windy Hill in Ellerbe on Friday for the annual three-day motocross event. Courtesy photo The Parts Unlimited Ultra Series returns to Windy Hill in Ellerbe on Friday for the annual three-day motocross event.

ELLERBE — Tucked away off U.S. Highway 220, Windy Hill sports complex has offered motocross fans from Richmond County to the outskirts of the entire East Coast an unforgettable racing experience since 2001.

This weekend, the track will play host to The Parts Unlimited Ultra Series, a three-day event that typically carries a crowd of 250 to 300 bikes, surrounded by large campers and motor homes to tack in the action.

Kelli Garbett is the Windy Hill Sports event organizer and has been involved with the business since her father, Joe Ussery, founded the organization nearly two decades ago.

She has seen the spectacle take many forms and shapes throughout the years, but one constant that remains is the amount of attention it draws from outside travelers.

“A lot of people (in the county) don’t’ even know that it exists, and it’s there in Ellerbe. So when people come and see 200 motor homes they’re like, ‘What in the world. This is crazy,’” said Garbett.

Though they were scheduled to have two major events at the venue this year, the first showcase in March was canceled because of rain. Garbett is hopeful that wet weather will hold off this time around in what figures to be a large turnout in the season finale.

There are 36 classes, with varying experience levels, expected to take part in the series. Classes vary in size, with some featuring as little as five racers, while others boast upwards of 30. Each class races twice per day in what’s deemed as Moto1 and Moto2.

A unique aspect that will be evident throughout the entire weekend is the diverse age groups participating in the races. Children as small as 4 years old hop aboard 50 cc bikes, while more seasoned riders compete well into their 60’s and typically ride 250 and 450 cc bikes.

“The motocross community is a very close-knit family that races across our country, really, and is continually evolving, but always exciting,” said Garbett.

“It’s fun, it’s loud, it’s adventurous. And it’s certainly not for the faint-hearted,” Garbett added as she chuckled.

Winners are awarded trophies, with the pro class being the main draw as they compete for cash prizes called the “pro purse.”

Friday will be a much smaller day, with people practicing for the main events. Practice runs from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday mornings, practice begins at 8:00 a.m., with racing immediately to follow, usually around 9:30 a.m.

The gates will open at 7:00 am on Friday morning. Two-day admission for both Saturday and Sunday is $25 for adults, and $20 for children. Sunday only admission is $15 for adults, and $10 for children.

More information is available at the Windy Hills website: www.windyhillsportsmx.com.

Courtesy photo

The Parts Unlimited Ultra Series returns to Windy Hill in Ellerbe on Friday for the annual three-day motocross event. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_MotoWindyHill2.jpg Courtesy photo

The Parts Unlimited Ultra Series returns to Windy Hill in Ellerbe on Friday for the annual three-day motocross event.