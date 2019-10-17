Raiding the opposition: Nunn talks Hoke culture

Nunn Nunn

A new wrinkle to the weekly Richmond Senior varsity football previews will be a Q & A with the beat reporter for the opposing team.

This week, No. 1 Richmond is on the road again for what should be another testy Sandhills Athletic Conference matchup with Hoke County.

Hal Nunn is a broadcaster for the Hoke County Bucks Broadcast Network and has the scoop on what to look for this Friday, along with his prediction.

1) Hoke has already surpassed its combined win total over the past four seasons, what changes have you seen with the addition of George Small?

Nunn: Coach Small is passionate and he shows it. Discipline on and off the field is unmatched, plus his staff has tons of experience. He’s reaching out to the community, middle schools and parks and rec.

2) Keonte Shaw has stormed onto the scene and cemented a claim as one of the best rushers in a tough Sandhills conference, what makes him special?

Nunn: Keonte is physical as well as shifty. He seems to be able to find the next move fast. Plus our offensive line is probably one of the top two lines I’ve seen in 17 years.

3) The Bucks only losses have come against two of the best teams in the region, how do they reverse that fate against Richmond, who some regard as the premier squad in the state?

Nunn: My old friend Larry Long who use to do radio for Bucks in 70’s and recently passed away always said, “They don’t play the games on paper, they play them on the field with teenagers, anyone can be beat on any given night.”

Richmond has always been tough but I remember a Coach Butts team that beat Richmond for the first time in school history a few years back and they were not supposed to win.

4) What kind of atmosphere can be expected on Friday?

Nunn: The homecoming game against Seventy-First was the largest crowd ever ( according to Hoke athletic director Gary Brigman) and the atmosphere was electric. I think the combo of winning, and coach Small being from here, has certainly helped. I expect a big crowd for Friday night on both sides.

5) Prediction, score?

Nunn: I think the game will be closer than people may think. At Scotland last week if not for a botched punt return, the Bucks would have been leading 3-0 at half. Our defense is tough, but Richmond, with Coach Till, has been phenomenal.

Richmond 32, Hoke 20 (Again, anything can happen with teenagers)

Nunn https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_BigHalHeadShot-1.jpg Nunn

Staff report

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.