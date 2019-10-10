Richmond outlasts Jack Britt in PKs

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond goalkeeper James Ammons is lifted by teammates after saving a penalty kick to help secure the home victory over Jack Britt on Wednesday. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond goalkeeper James Ammons is lifted by teammates after saving a penalty kick to help secure the home victory over Jack Britt on Wednesday.

ROCKINGHAM — James Ammons was carried off the field by his fellow Richmond Senior boys soccer teammates after defeating Jack Britt in a shootout session that followed scoreless regulation and overtime periods.

In his first year on varsity, having never experienced the situation, the Raiders’ junior goalie made the biggest play of the match, redirecting a penalty kick from Buccaneers’ midfielder Ryan Hebl that sparked the 5-3 advantage.

“I was just trying to use what I learned in practice out here,” said Ammons of the match-clinching moment.

Tied 0-0 at the half, Ammons made plays throughout to keep the clean sheet intact, especially in the second half.

With Bucs’ forward Richard Billings delivering a strike to the right side of the goal in the 60th minute, Ammons flashed his long wingspan and made a diving save to keep the match scoreless. He came through again in the 73rd minute dropping to his knees to fend off Billings as he tried to sneak a low shot in the net.

“I was just trying to go 100 percent the whole time. I just had to give it all my effort,” said Ammons.

Raiders coach Chris Larsen enjoyed seeing the growth of his goalkeeper, coming through in some of the season’s most crucial moments.

“Every time he can see a shot and he can come out with his hands on it, that’s just building his confidence,” he said of Ammons. “Reassuring that his instinct is coming in and making those big saves.”

Offensively, the Raiders had early chances to gain the advantage but couldn’t quite convert. Luke Hawks got loose and smacked a shot off the left post in the first minute. Teammate Noah Jordan just missed on close opportunity inside the box in the 55th minute. In the final minute of regulation, Hawks and Noah Aiken each had a chance to steal the win, but their shots in the box were just off then covered by the Bucs’ goalie.

After the scoreless overtime sessions, Alex Medina, Hawks, Aiken, Jordan and Drew Davis all found the net to mark the team’s flawless shootout. Meanwhile, Ammons save of Hebl was the only misfire from the Bucs.

Ammons added that his big game brought out his confidence and that if the team works together, they can accomplish even more.

It was the second time this season Richmond (6-8-2, 6-4 SAC) topped Sandhills Athletic Conference foe Jack Britt (6-6, 5-4 SAC). Larsen spoke about what the win meant as his team heads down the home stretch of the regular season.

“The biggest thing is, hopefully, it’s going to build some confidence going into next week and also puts us a step closer trying to fight for that third-place spot in the conference right now,” said Larsen.

“It’s like a logjam between three of us and any night when you play, it could go either way, so I’m just glad we were able to come out on top tonight.”

Up next, the Raiders host conference-leading Hoke on Monday.

Richmond outlasts Jack Britt in PKs

By Donnell Coley Sports Editor

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

