Goliath goes down

John Goliath jumps from high on the ropes to slam Mark Hazard on Saturday at Adrenaline Pro Wrestling’s match at Richmond County Rescue Squad. After a lengthy beat down, which saw Hazard thrown from the ring and break out of multiple pinning attempts by Goliath, Hazard secured the victory with a rope jump of his own. APW is teaming up with Robeson County’s Wrestling With a Purpose (WWP) organization for a co-promotional championship match on Friday at Pembroke Middle School that will benefit a local family who lost its house in a major fire. The bout features the return of current APW heavyweight champion “Big Tatt” who has wrestled with WWP in the past. Dubbed as “Raising the Roof,” the proceeds will go towards rebuilding efforts of brothers Jason and William Lloyd who lost everything they owned along with their home in July due to a fire. The two siblings have both coached kids in several sports. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with bell time scheduled for 7:15 p.m.