Local Tae Kwon Do group takes a bow

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal

Head instructor Chris Ellis, back center, “Master J” and pupils from American Tae Kwon Do honor a student during a belt ceremony at Roberdel Baptist Church on Tuesday. After belts were dispersed, students who won medals and trophies in Saturday’s Enter the Dragons Karate Championship at Richmond Senior High Ebony Dragons Martial Arts were celebrated. American Tae Kwon Do took home the prize for most participation as 15 members competed in what was the last event of the season. Hadley Garner, Andrew McLendan and Alex Hill won gold medals for first-place finishes in the Kata style of fighting. Garner, McLendan, and Jullian Cline took home gold in the Sparring category. “I thought it was really good. It was great to see the hard work that they put in, especially when it comes to their patterns,” said Ellis.