Coley: Raiders soccer still kicking after rough start

Listen closely and you’ll hear a faint beeping sound emanating from the soccer fields of Richmond Senior High.

What was once a listless collection of talented, experienced players has transformed into a resurgent boys soccer team.

Losing four of the first five matches has to seem like ages ago for Raiders (5-7-2, 5-3 SAC) coach Chris Larsen. His club has now rattled off four straight wins in the Sandhills Athletic Conference, and after Wednesday’s sweep of Purnell Swett, they sit in third place.

What changed?

Well, for one, a less trying schedule has proved a world of difference and the team is reaping the benefits.

“We’re finally starting to figure it out,” said Larsen. “We’ve played some tough competition in the front (of the schedule) where…to be honest, I thought we might’ve been outmatched.”

The Raiders’ first four opponents now have a combined record of 40-14. Contrast that with the 13-27-1 combined record of their league foes during the current streak, and a much clearer picture of the early-season struggles starts to take form.

Through the losing streak, the common narrative was a lack of offensive production. The team had three goals through the first four contests, two of which came from senior Lee Hayden.

Now, Larsen feels the playing field has evened and a gang of players are stepping up with confidence to join Hayden in the scoring efforts.

In last week’s 2-0-1 run, senior midfielder Noah Jordan scored his first goal of the season in a blowout win over Seventy-First, then proceeded to find the net in each of the remaining two contests.

Teammate Noah Aiken also cashed in on his first points of the year against Seventy-First, netting two goals.

Meanwhile, Luke Hawks has been the group’s second-leading scorer from the forward position and provided aggressive runs and skillful plays near the net throughout the year. He, too, scored against the Falcons and finished last week with a multi-goal effort.

In the club’s most recent win at Purnell Swett on Wednesday, Hawks accounted for one of the Raiders’ goals in the 2-1 decision.

Cole Deane and Karym Ojeda were the latest players to crack the scoring column for the first time this week with each putting in one goal during the two-game sweep of the Rams.

“We got to keep doing what we’ve been doing. We’re getting better,” said Larsen after the win over Purnell Swett on Monday. “We’re getting a few more opportunities…we have had a couple of guys score a goal or two and kind of break the ice for the year.”

The ice has been broken. The waters have quieted. The pulse is back.

With six more regular season matches left on the docket, and just three games out of first place, the Raiders have discovered a new life to their ultimate goal of claiming a conference title.

Donnell Coley Sports Editor He can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

