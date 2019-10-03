No. 1 Richmond set for No. 18 Pinecrest

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Raiders defensive back Dereck Barringer jars the ball loose from Butler’s Lamont Brooks in an earlier game. Barringer leads Richmond in tackles on the year. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Raiders defensive back Dereck Barringer jars the ball loose from Butler’s Lamont Brooks in an earlier game. Barringer leads Richmond in tackles on the year. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Members of the Richmond Senior varsity football team take the field against Purnell Swett at home last week. No. 1 Richmond hosts No. 18 Pinecrest on Friday. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Members of the Richmond Senior varsity football team take the field against Purnell Swett at home last week. No. 1 Richmond hosts No. 18 Pinecrest on Friday.

ROCKINGHAM —Friday’s Sandhills Athletic Conference matchup against No. 18 Pinecrest marks the third time within the first six games that No. 1 Richmond Senior tangles with a ranked opponent.

But unlike the other two meetings with Butler and Cardinal Gibbons, Richmond (5-0, 1-0 SAC) coach Bryan Till says this battle is different. He acknowledged that the rivalry component will amplify the stakes, given the close proximity of the schools and familiarity among players and coaches.

“We talk about letting the emotions fuel you, instead of distracting you. That’s something we’ve been telling them and will continue to tell them,” Till said concerning the message to his group ahead of its latest challenge in Rockingham.

He added that the non-conference tune-ups were a good test, given the variations Pinecrest (5-0, 1-0 SAC) throws at teams to keep them off-balanced.

“It helps us through the course of a game to really, really understand how to adjust to formations and not get out leveraged,” said Till.

Till has given his defense plenty of additional attention in practice sessions, preparing them for the patented Patriots power runs, while still having the unit alerted for play-action and trick plays.

Pinecrest used a 76-yard wide receiver toss from Braxton Barber to running back Nick Boulanger to help pace the 20-6 victory over Seventy-First on Monday.

Patriots coach Chris Metzger isn’t sulking about playing a pair of games in less than five days and insists he doesn’t want his team to think negatively about the situation either.

“That’s kind of the mentality we’re taking. We get to play two games in one week. We get to play the No. 1 team in the state,” said Metzger.

“We can’t get caught up in the first five games. It’s been a blessing, but we got to get caught up in us getting better for Friday night.

He went on to list a number of ways in which the Raiders pose a threat on both sides of the ball, starting with standout quarterback Caleb Hood.

“You’re talking about a kid who is one of the best high school quarterbacks I’ve seen in 28 years of coaching,” said Metzger. “Offensively, they pose a tremendous amount of stress on a defense.”

Metzger told his group that limiting the big play is the first priority.

In the shortened win over Purnell Swett last week, Richmond had touchdown plays of 66 and 44 yards from running back Jaheim Covington. Wideout Dalton Stroman has been a highlight waiting to happen, scoring in all five games to this point including touchdown catches of 77 and 68 yards.

The Patriots defense, on the other hand, has given up less than 10 points per contest and has yet to surrender more than two scores in a game.

Metzger credits the group’s study habits for its success as he says they watch film to improve football I.Q. and also excel in making necessary adjustments on the fly.

“You know, you look at our defense and it’s a group of guys that really believe in our four pillars, which is love, focus, effort and trust,” he said.

“They don’t care who gets the credit. They just want to do their jobs. And when you get a group of guys who accept their roles and put others before self, great things can happen.”

Till likens the Patriots’ defense to that of another disciplined opponent they’ve faced this season in Cardinal Gibbons.

“They’re just so fundamentally sound and just don’t give up plays a whole lot. That’s where they’ve beaten people,” said Till.

Pinecrest inside linebackers Gibson Macrae and Mac McFadden lead the team with a combined 83 tackles. In the secondary, Georgio Najm and Zyheem Kelly are tied for a team-leading three interceptions, while the unit as a whole has collected nine.

For the Raiders defense, Dereck Barringer leads a talented secondary that has caught Metzger’s attention. Barringer leads the group in tackles, while fellow safety Xavion Lindsey has the unit’s sole turnover, an interception in the win over Cardinal Gibbons.

Up front, the defensive line came up huge with two and a half sacks and notched its second shutout of the season.

Friday’s kickoff from Raiders Stadium is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. and will honor the county’s middle school football teams.

INJURY REPORT

Richmond outside linebacker C.J. Tillman, who leads the group in tackles for loss, will make his return after missing last week with a head injury.

Wide receiver Jakolbe Baldwin also comes back to the starting lineup after a one-game absence from a lingering ankle problem.

Defensive end Xavier Harrington, still dealing with an ankle injury of his own, will miss a second straight contest.

HISTORY LESSON

Richmond has defeated Pinecrest in five straight contests, including last year’s 31-0 shutout victory in Southern Pines.

RUNNING WILD

Pinecrest running backs Boulanger and Anthony Martin have combined for over 600 yards and eight touchdowns.

Richmond’s Jaheim Covington and Jaron Coleman have a combined 628 total yards rushing with 10 touchdowns.

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Raiders defensive back Dereck Barringer jars the ball loose from Butler’s Lamont Brooks in an earlier game. Barringer leads Richmond in tackles on the year. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_RFBbarringer.jpg Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Raiders defensive back Dereck Barringer jars the ball loose from Butler’s Lamont Brooks in an earlier game. Barringer leads Richmond in tackles on the year. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal

Members of the Richmond Senior varsity football team take the field against Purnell Swett at home last week. No. 1 Richmond hosts No. 18 Pinecrest on Friday. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_RFB_prevPineRGB.jpg Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal

Members of the Richmond Senior varsity football team take the field against Purnell Swett at home last week. No. 1 Richmond hosts No. 18 Pinecrest on Friday.

Raiders face familiar foe in ranked battle

By Donnell Coley Sports Editor

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.