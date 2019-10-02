Pinecrest gets season sweep over Lady Raiders

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond's Jadyn Johnson, right, attempts a swing at Pinecrest's Chloe Modlin (8) during an away match on Tuesday. Johnson had eight kills in the loss. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond's Jadyn Johnson, right, attempts a swing at Pinecrest's Chloe Modlin (8) during an away match on Tuesday. Johnson had eight kills in the loss. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Chloe Modlin (8) gets a spike past Richmond’s Carley Lambeth (2) and Taylor Chappell during Tuesday’s conference match in Southern Pines. Pinecrest beat Richmond, 3-1, for the second time this season. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Chloe Modlin (8) gets a spike past Richmond’s Carley Lambeth (2) and Taylor Chappell during Tuesday’s conference match in Southern Pines. Pinecrest beat Richmond, 3-1, for the second time this season.

SOUTHERN PINES —A highly-anticipated rematch between two of the top three volleyball programs in the Sandhills Athletic Conference lived up to the billing early as visiting Richmond Senior took the first set in front of a rowdy Pinecrest contingent on Tuesday.

But much like the first matchup between the two powerhouses, the Lady Patriots calmly found a groove both offensively and defensively, winning the next three sets to claim the 3-1 victory and complete a season-series sweep.

Set scores were: 21-25, 25-14, 25-23 and 25-21.

Pinecrest (16-1, 8-1 SAC) improves its win streak to eight games and remains tied atop the league standings. Meanwhile, Richmond (12-3, 5-3 SAC) had a chance to inch closer to the top two teams, but now fights off Lumberton for third place with a road matchup against the Lady Pirates still left on the schedule.

For assistant coach Melissa Dennis, Tuesday’s result was much closer than the final indicated, especially after seeing her Lady Raiders handle adversity in the form a boisterous student section.

“They had a loud cheering section, but so did we today,” she said. “The girls don’t ever let the fans in the stands get under them. They’re cool, calm and collective the whole time.”

A first set that saw six ties and a host of runs by both teams, swung briefly in the home team’s favor after a 7-1 spurt put them up 17-16.

But it was Richmond middle hitter Georgia Grace Anderson who gave the visitors back the advantage a few points later on a spike that put them ahead 19-18. Teammate Jadyn Johnson polished off the set win by uncorking one of her eight kills in the match.

“We were smart. We were putting the ball where we needed to be. We were getting touches on everything and playing our game,” Dennis said of the early success.

Anderson leads the team in kills on the season and was limited to just five in the first matchup last month. She had her string of 10-plus kills snapped as the Lady Patriots again held her in check after the first set, finishing with seven this time.

Pinecrest middle hitters Chloe Modlin (5’11) and Lauren Shepherd (6’0) teamed up to contain Anderson and the other power hitters in the lineup. Modlin had three blocks in the second set alone as the Lady Patriots gained a lead that grew as big as 10 points before eventually tying the match with a 25-14 set win.

Dennis conceded how Pinecrest is a well-coached team and felt they made smart plays, especially at the net, when rallies were created. That, in turn, provided the difference in outcome.

“They got a couple points. They found a couple spots on the floor and they just took the momentum from us,” said Dennis. “It was never a blowout. They took our momentum and it was hard to get it back.”

Modlin came up big again in the third game, notching another block that gave them a 19-14 advantage, then placing a tip in the open court to take the largest lead of the frame, 23-15.

But Anderson and Co. stormed back as she issued a block and tip of her own to cut the deficit, 24-22. The Lady Raiders used an 8-1 run to get within one point, but Lexi Allen’s kill past Layne Maultsby secured a 25-23 set victory.

A tight fourth set was again decided by Modlin and Shepherd.

After the Lady Raiders crawled back to take a 19-18 lead, Modlin created separation with another tip to make it 21-19, then Shepherd’s tip just moments later stretched the margin to 24-19, all but sealing the match.

Richmond middle hitter Jakerra Covington helped lead the offensive attack with nine kills, while Carley Lambeth ended with a team-high 28 assists. Maultsby ended with a team-leading 17 digs, while Johnson and Emy Cooley chipped in with 12 each.

Anderson led the group with four blocks in the loss.

The Lady Raiders return to the court on Wednesday in a rescheduled match at Jack Britt.

By Donnell Coley Sports Editor

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

