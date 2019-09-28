Everett carrying Raiders tradition at UNCP

Everett Everett UNCP Athletics UNCP defensive back Shawn Everett celebrates after his game-clinching interception against Winston-Salem State at home Saturday. The Braves picked off the Rams twice in the second half of the 27-21 comeback win. UNCP Athletics UNCP defensive back Shawn Everett celebrates after his game-clinching interception against Winston-Salem State at home Saturday. The Braves picked off the Rams twice in the second half of the 27-21 comeback win.

PEMBROKE — Shawn Everett redshirted his freshman year at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke. Now, the ex-Richmond Senior football standout is one of the Braves go-to players, best known for his clutch performances.

In the opening contest against Winston-Salem State, UNCP led by one possession in the waning moments of the fourth quarter and forced a difficult third-and-14.

Everett says he told the defense before the drive started that someone had to make a big play to keep the visitors from taking the lead.

With a cover-2 coverage called and knowing the Rams needed to get a first down to survive, Everett disguised his zone long enough to dupe Dominique Graves into throwing in his direction.

The savvy veteran stepped in front of the short pass and secured the ball as he tumbled forward on the turf.

When he stood up, a simple point towards the Braves’ end zone perfectly personified for the game-sealing pick.

“It was a surreal moment, being able to make the play,” said Everett. “I just pride myself on being a role model on the field and make plays so that everybody else will get that morale and make plays as well.”

These are game-changers the that have come to be expected from the redshirt senior over the past three seasons as he now stands tied for third place on the program’s all-time interception list.

The Hamlet native recalls his days as star defensive back for Richmond where he tallied 108 tackles and five interceptions in his final season.

He says he’s always wanted to continue the school’s proud tradition that was etched in his memory bank from coaches and past players like his father, Shawn Everett Sr., who was a part of three state championship teams in the 1990s.

Everett also mentioned how impressed he was with the current group, after watching the team run away from Butler on Sept. 6.

“It’s really exciting. They have a good thing going…so I’m excited to see what they gon’ do towards the end of the season,” he said of the undefeated Raiders.

“At Richmond, they pride themselves on being aggressive. So I try to keep that in my arsenal as I play,” said Everett.

That aggressiveness is what allows for playmaking as he had against the Rams, but he also credits developing other positive habits since joining UNCP in 2015.

Everett details how enhancing his knowledge of the position and studying opponents’ tendencies have helped him become even better.

“Really visualizing the game and seeing what teams are going to do before it happens, so that gives me an extra step to make a play,” he said.

Because of his work ethic and dedication, Everett has assumed a leadership role over the past couple of seasons that have seen the team struggle through back-to-back two-win seasons.

Now, the group is already 2-1 through three games and he says younger players in the Braves locker room regularly ask questions.

He added that he’s cognizant of trying to set the right example for them by limiting his mistakes and when they have a mishap, he’s there to encourage.

“They got your back, so you got to have they back,” Everett said about his proteges.

His penultimate goal for the remaining days of his collegiate career is to leave as an All-American so those coming behind him can have something to strive for.

Everett and the Braves are back in action on Saturday with a home game against Limestone, scheduled for 7 p.m. at Grace P. Johnson Stadium.

Everett https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_Everett_ShawnMUG.jpg Everett UNCP Athletics UNCP defensive back Shawn Everett celebrates after his game-clinching interception against Winston-Salem State at home Saturday. The Braves picked off the Rams twice in the second half of the 27-21 comeback win. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_AF4P3624.jpg UNCP Athletics UNCP defensive back Shawn Everett celebrates after his game-clinching interception against Winston-Salem State at home Saturday. The Braves picked off the Rams twice in the second half of the 27-21 comeback win.

By Donnell Coley Sports Editor

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.