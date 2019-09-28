Raiders share stage with next generation

ROCKINGHAM — Players and coaches from Richmond County’s All American Youth Football Conference were honored during halftime of “Youth Football Night” at Raiders Stadium on Friday.

Children from ages 6 to 12, representing the Warriors and Raiders teams, joined the Richmond Senior varsity team before running out on the field ahead of its Sandhills Athletic Conference opener against Purnell Swett in which Richmond won 35-0.

All of the youth teams will be in action on Saturday for regular season games at Raiders Stadium starting at 9 a.m. and ending at 3 p.m.

Admission for the four scheduled games is $5.