No. 1 Richmond downs Purnell Swett, awarded win after lightning strikes

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond outside linebacker Omarion Mason (40) helps bring down Purnell Swett quarterback Micah Carter during the Raiders’ 35-0 home win on Friday to start conference play. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond outside linebacker Omarion Mason (40) helps bring down Purnell Swett quarterback Micah Carter during the Raiders’ 35-0 home win on Friday to start conference play. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Raiders inside linebacker Gavin Russell (42) stares down Purnell Swett quarterback Micah Carter presnap in the first quarter of Friday’s conference opener. The Rams were held to just 80 yards before the game was called with Richmond up 35-0 at the half. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Raiders inside linebacker Gavin Russell (42) stares down Purnell Swett quarterback Micah Carter presnap in the first quarter of Friday’s conference opener. The Rams were held to just 80 yards before the game was called with Richmond up 35-0 at the half.

ROCKINGHAM —On a night where nothing could stop No. 1 Richmond Senior from moving the ball up and down the field against visiting Purnell Swett on Friday, multiple lightning strikes caused an abrupt ending to a lopsided Sandhills Athletic Conference contest during intermission.

After an initial 30-minute delay was issued by the game officials before the start of the second half, threat of more dangerous weather in the area caused them to award the Raiders with a 35-0 victory and remain undefeated.

Richmond (5-0, 1-0 SAC) coach Bryan Till had mixed feelings after the decision to stop the game was made.

“I really hate this for the kids who put in so much time…who hadn’t got their chance to get in there and show what they could do,” he said.

“I love getting the win. Love being 1-0 in our conference, but I just hate it for those guys who don’t get the opportunity to play otherwise.”

Till’s group showed no ill signs of a bye week hangover, as both sides of the ball picked up where they left off two weeks ago in the dominating win over ranked Cardinal Gibbons.

The Raiders defense posted its second shutout of the young season, using a variety of pressure looks to make life difficult for Rams (0-5, 0-1 SAC) quarterback Micah Carter. They held Carter and Co. to just 80 yards of total offense.

With the absence of starting linebacker C.J. Tillman, Richmond’s DeAndrea Bethea, Javon Little and Omarion Mason worked together to fill the missing void left by the hard-hitting pass-rusher.

Bethea found his way to Carter for a sack midway through the second quarter, then on the same drive, Mason and Little combined for a takedown that forced one of six Rams’ punts in the half.

Mason and Little brought Carter down again in the backfield on the next drive that led to their final punt, which turned into another Raiders touchdown, a 22-yard option run by backup quarterback Noah Altman to stretch the lead, 35-0.

Carter went 10 of 16 for 63 yards, only having success with short dump-offs and screens because of the collapsing pocket. Running back P.J. Christian had a team-leading 40 yards on two carries, one of which was a 41-yard gain just before the half ended.

On offense, Richmond quarterback Caleb Hood only had to throw three times because of the work from the offensive line that opened gaping holes for running backs Jaheim Covington and Jaron Coleman.

“We’ve thrown the ball so well that people have kind of forgotten about those backs,” Till said of the backfield duo. “It was really good to see them have that payoff tonight.”

Covington ended with a game-high 135 yards rushing on just six carries to go along with two touchdowns. His 44-yard sprint in the late stages of the second quarter made the score 21-0, then he took it the distance on a 66-yard touchdown from a read-option play that stretched the advantage to 28-0 in the opening minute of the second frame.

Coleman finished 62 yards rushing on six carries and added a 10-yard touchdown on the team’s second drive to make it 14-0.

Junior wideout Dalton Stroman continued his touchdown streak to start the season, scoring on a 23-yard reception from Hood on a well-placed ball down the left sideline early in the first quarter to take the 7-0 lead.

Richmond returns home next week for another conference tilt, hosting Pinecrest. Purnell Swett will play Scotland at home next Friday.

