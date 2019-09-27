Raiders Roundup: Lady Raiders tennis, volleyball extend streaks

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond's Georgia Grace Anderson, left, looks on as Madison Jordan (12) prepares for a dig in match earlier in the season. Anderson had a team-high 11 kills in the win at Purnell Swett on Thursday, while Jordan finished with 10 digs. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond's Georgia Grace Anderson, left, looks on as Madison Jordan (12) prepares for a dig in match earlier in the season. Anderson had a team-high 11 kills in the win at Purnell Swett on Thursday, while Jordan finished with 10 digs.

PEMBROKE — After quickly disposing of nonconference opponent Lee County a day prior, Richmond Senior volleyball returned to league play in a rematch against Purnell Swett on the road on Thursday.

It was much of the same for the Lady Raiders, defeating the Lady Rams in straight sets with scores of 25-16, 25-18 and 25-20.

Georgia Grace Anderson and Jakerra Covington provided the usual 1-2 punch at the net, combining for 21 kills.

Anderson had a team-high 11 spikes, while Covington added 10 and finished with a team-leading five blocks for the second straight night.

The Lady Raiders defense opened and closed match well defensively, notching 22 digs in the first set and 25 in the third set.

Senior libero Layne Maultsby led the group with 17 digs, while teammates Jaydyn Johnson (11) and Madison Jordan (10) all finished with double-digit digs in the win.

Up next, Richmond (12-2, 5-2 SAC) has another rematch ahead and tries to avenge one of its two losses in a road matchup with Pinecrest on Tuesday.

Purnell Swett (2-12, 1-7 SAC) takes on nonconference opponent Pine Forest.

Lady Raiders tennis seals perfect week with road win

LUMBERTON — The Richmond girls tennis team won in its second contest against Lumberton in as many days on Thursday by way of a 6-3 decision.

In singles play, the Lady Raiders took four of the six matches, with Kaylee Parker gaining the most decisive win, 8-1, over Paige Leggett.

On Court 2, O’Cean Bennett picked up another singles victory after notching her first of the season the day before. She defeated Jessica Sessoms 8-3.

Ellie Buck and Elizabeth Henry continued their hot streaks of late, as Buck beat Grace Stone with an 8-3 decision and Henry downed Gracie Britt, 8-5.

Lady Pirates’ Elizabeth McDonald and Brittney Collins picked up the team’s pair of singles wins. McDonald beat Richmond’s Paris Almon 8-5, while Collins exacted revenge against Bruce from the day prior, winning a nail-biting 9-7 match.

In doubles, Parker and Buck defeated McDonald and Britt, 8-4, while Almon and Henry beat Stone and Nellie Jackson with an 8-2 decision.

Richmond (4-7, 4-6 SAC) travels to Hoke on Monday in a rescheduled match, while Lumberton (0-9, 0-8 SAC) goes to Scotland on Tuesday.

Boys soccer draws a tie at Lee County

SANFORD — Riding back-to-back wins, the Richmond boys soccer team drew its second tie of the season with a 2-2 final at Lee County on Thursday in a nonconference match.

Raiders seniors Luke Hawks and Noah Jordan accounted for the two goals, with Jordan’s coming late in the match to provide the equalizer.

Richmond (3-7-2) returns to conference play on Monday, hosting Purnell Swett.

