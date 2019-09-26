Raiders Roundup: Lady Raiders tennis, volleyball get blowout wins

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond's O'Cean Bennett follows through after a forehand during a match against Lumberton at home on Wednesday. Bennett grabbed her first singles victory to help the Lady Raiders win 7-2. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond's O'Cean Bennett follows through after a forehand during a match against Lumberton at home on Wednesday. Bennett grabbed her first singles victory to help the Lady Raiders win 7-2.

ROCKINGHAM —Back in action for the second straight day, Richmond Senior girls tennis coach Neely Herndon says that after a rough stretch of stiff competition to start the schedule, a recent wave of success has caused the team to raise the bar.

“After they won their first match against Purnell Swett, they decided that each game, they would start setting goals for themselves,” said Herndon of her group after winning a 7-2 decision over visiting Lumberton on Wednesday.

Richmond (3-7, 3-6 SAC) swept all of the singles matches for the first time this year while gaining its second consecutive win, a feat that had yet to be accomplished this season.

“I think that they all had their mind set on their individual match and they wanted to win,” said Herndon. “They know that they’re getting down to the end of the season and if they’re going to win a match, now is the time to do it.”

Lady Raiders No. 2 seed O’Cean Bennett was a part of the faction whose eagerness to win was heightened after watching the rest of her teammates collect at least one singles victory in the past week.

Bennett came through in a big way on Wednesday, easily taking care of an error-prone Paige Leggett with an 8-0 decision.

No. 1 seed Kearston Bruce had the most competitive singles battle of the day but used a forehand, that was too tough for Lumberton’s Brittney Collins to return, to seal an 8-4 victory. It marked Bruce’s second straight singles win.

Meanwhile, teammates Kaylee Parker, Ellie Buck and Elizabeth Henry all joined Bruce by scoring their second straight singles victories.

Parker beat Elizabeth McDonald, 8-2, on Court 3. Henry defeated Grace Stone, 8-1, in the fifth-seeded matchup and Buck closed strong against Dean Whitley with an 8-3 decision in the No. 6-seed slot.

Paris Almon got back in the win column after a recent stretch of tough losses, easily downing Gracie Britt, 8-1 on Court 4.

The Lady Pirates forfeited one doubles match, then won the remaining two as Richmond’s Maren Carter and Natalie Pattan dropped a 8-0 decision to Nellie Jackson and Grace Stone. Almon and Henry ended the day by falling late, 8-5, in their doubles match.

Overall, Herndon feels the group had its best outing because of the way they came through on their ambitions, minimizing serving errors and playing well at the net. All of which she would like to see translate in the near future.

“So I hope tomorrow they have that same frame of mind,” she said.

The two teams go head-to-head again on Thursday at Lumberton (0-8, 0-7 SAC).

Volleyball gets back on track at Lee County

SANFORD — The Richmond Senior volleyball team rebounded from a streak-snapping loss last week with a defensive clinic, shutting down Lee County, 3-0, in a road nonconference matchup on Wednesday.

The Lady Raiders showed all-around dominance, collecting 56 digs and seven blocks to help gain set wins of 25-22, 25-18 and 25-16.

Four players surpassed 10 digs, led by senior libero Layne Maultsby who finished with 17. Jayden Johnson was next with 11 digs, while Madison Jordan and Carley Lambeth both ended with 10.

Lambeth was also key in setting up the offense as she wrapped up the night with a team-leading 22 assists. Georgia Grace Anderson led the way in swings, accounting for 11 kills. Fellow middle hitter Jakerra Covington was right behind her with 10 kills, in addition to matching a season-high with five blocks.

Richmond (11-2) returns to league play on Thursday in a rematch with Purnell Swett in Pembroke.

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal

Richmond’s O’Cean Bennett follows through after a forehand during a match against Lumberton at home on Wednesday. Bennett grabbed her first singles victory to help the Lady Raiders win 7-2. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_bennett_LumRGB.jpg Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal

Richmond’s O’Cean Bennett follows through after a forehand during a match against Lumberton at home on Wednesday. Bennett grabbed her first singles victory to help the Lady Raiders win 7-2.

By Donnell Coley Sports Editor

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.