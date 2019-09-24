Raiders strike down Falcons, 5-2

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Raiders midfielder Noah Aiken (12) celebrates a second-half goal with teammate Blaise Steadman during the 5-2 win over Seventy-First at home on Monday. Aiken led the group with two goals in the match. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Raiders midfielder Noah Aiken (12) celebrates a second-half goal with teammate Blaise Steadman during the 5-2 win over Seventy-First at home on Monday. Aiken led the group with two goals in the match.

ROCKINGHAM — For the Richmond Senior boys soccer team, it’s been a struggle finding consistent touches around the net.

The club had no problems doing so against Seventy-First at home on Monday in a Sandhills Athletic Conference matchup as four different Raiders scored to pace a 5-2 decision.

A pair of seniors hooked up for the home team’s first goal. Noah Jordan flicked a pass from the center of the field in a perfect position for leading-scorer Lee Hayden, who brought the keeper out the frame and pushed the ball through to take a 1-0 lead in the 10th minute.

Just six minutes later, it was two juniors who helped stretch the advantage as Karym Ojeda gave a nice feed to Noah Aiken who turned it into a score to make it 2-0.

Richmond (2-7-1, 2-3 SAC) coach Chris Larsen was encouraged by the playmaking and execution of the speedy midfielder who led the group with two goals in the match.

“I mean Noah (Aiken) just hustled. When he got the ball, he saw a space and he used his speed to get out and he was able to finish,” he said.

“He did what we asked and put the ball in the direction we needed it to go and it went in the back of the net.”

Larsen added that he was glad to see the two early scores, but told the group they had a handful of other opportunities that should have been converted. They missed chances that opened the door for the visitors to make a comeback before the break.

“It doesn’t have to be a beautiful shot, it just has to be a shot on frame in the right direction and let them make the mistake or the save,” Larsen says he preaches to the group.

After goals from Seventy-First (4-6, 0-5 SAC) forwards Lansse Conde and Khalil Collazo tied it at 2 before the half, Aiken would crack the scoreboard again in the 55th minute. He used his explosiveness and awareness to create a one-on-one opportunity that was converted to retake the lead, 3-2.

From Aiken’s second goal, the flood gates opened as teammates Luke Hawks and Jordan converted on opportunities in the 63rd and 67th minutes, respectively to seal the 5-2 result.

Larsen hopes the highest scoring output of the season will translate to more offense in the future as the Raiders stopped a three-game skid.

“I mean that’s the biggest thing, just get that monkey off your back,” he said.

“We can’t celebrate just because we won a game. You got to show up and play again and use this momentum to hopefully pick two more up this week.”

Up next, Richmond travels to rival Scotland on Wednesday in another conference test.

Lady Raiders golf with another fourth-place finish

LUMBERTON — The Richmond Senior girls golf team were back in action on Monday in nine holes at Pinecrest Country Club as they faced Sandhills Athletic Conference opponents Lumberton, Purnell Swett, Pinecrest, Jack Britt and Scotland.

Lady Raiders senior Hailey Miller led the group for the third straight outing to open the season, shooting a 10-over 46 to help the team finish fourth with a total score of 233. Kenleigh Frye again finished second on the team, turning in a 58.

Newcomer Delaney Driggers had the group’s biggest jump from last week when she had the fifth-best round on the team. Driggers edged teammate Kirsten McDonald by one shot, shooting a 64.

“The improvement shown by Delaney in the past couple of weeks has been wonderful to see,” said Richmond coach Keith Parsons. “She has practiced and gotten better over the past month or so, and she’s showing it on the course.”

Teammates Lauren Humann (68) and Angeli Yang (71) rounded out the scoring.

Pinecrest had its third straight first-place finish with a total score of 154, followed by Jack Britt (188) and host Purnell Swett (203).

The Lady Raiders are off until next Monday when they play hosts for the first and only time this season.

“We’ll see where we go from here. We have the opportunity to play on our home course at Foxfire next week, so that should be to our advantage,” he said.

Win ends 3-game skid

By Donnell Coley Sports Editor

