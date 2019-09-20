Raiders keeping it ‘light’ during open week

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond Senior quarterback Caleb Hood, center, looks downfield during a team practice. The Raiders (4-0) are idle this week and start conference play next week against Purnell Swett. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond Senior quarterback Caleb Hood, center, looks downfield during a team practice. The Raiders (4-0) are idle this week and start conference play next week against Purnell Swett. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Raiders kicker Trevor Moss readies for a field goal attempt during a team practice. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Raiders kicker Trevor Moss readies for a field goal attempt during a team practice.

ROCKINGHAM —With the last practice of the open week coming to close on Thursday, Richmond Senior kickers Trevor Moss and Mack West were greeted with coach’s hats being thrown at them and dancing teammates screaming in their ears from just inches away as they lined up field goals from various spots on the field.

The lighthearted drill was a perfect snapshot of what Richmond coach Bryan Till found to be a balanced four-day stretch, with his group not having to worry about prepping for an opponent.

“Guys had a good time this week, but it’s been productive practicing at the same time,” he said.

An idle period isn’t the most welcomed to the 4-0 Raiders who have dominated opponents thus far, winning by an average of 30 points per game.

Till admitted that he noticed “a little extra hyperactivity” as they went through daily practices, lasting just about an hour and a half with 45 minutes consisting of individual drills.

“The big thing was, we wanted to keep the contact light…but still feel like we’re getting in a lot of work,” said Till.

Keeping the on-field workload “light” is a tactic most programs use to avoid unnecessary injuries, which is no different for Till’s bunch. The team is already dealing with a list of bumps and bruises to important players that most recently saw starters C.J. Tillman and Jakolbe Baldwin added to it.

Tillman is a senior linebacker whose hard-hitting style of play has wrecked opposing offenses. But in the second half of the win over Cardinal Gibbons last week, the bruiser was taken out because of concussion-like symptoms and used this week to start the necessary protocol.

On offense, Baldwin suffered what the team believes to be a Grade 2 ankle sprain during the win in Raleigh, which eased some initial anxiety of a more serious injury.

“He’s really ahead of where we thought he would be at this time,” Till said of Baldwin, whose X-ray showed no bone breakage.

Till added that the swelling around Baldwin’s ankle has nearly dissipated and that he’s been “on his toes” for most of his rehab stints. Starting next week, Baldwin is scheduled to attempt some change of direction drills to test out the strength of the ankle.

Those that were at full health engaged in a variety of workouts tailored to keeping energy high, including 1-on-1, 2-on-2 and 7-0n-7. Moss, West and the special teams unit got a normal load of reps, while Till also mentioned a good deal of time was spent on trick plays and fakes to keep everyone sharp.

He also noted that the open Friday gives the Raiders an opportunity to replace the normal gameday routine with an intensified effort towards physical conditioning, especially in the weight room. They’ll engage in a “full-scale” lift, then rest up before the usual game-week itinerary begins on Monday.

Richmond begins conference play next week at home against Purnell Swett, a task the head coach says he will have the group fully prepared for regardless of how lopsided the matchup looks on paper.

“I mean, 4-0 is great, but it’s in the past, so it doesn’t really matter,” he said.

By Donnell Coley Sports Editor

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

