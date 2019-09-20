Raiders Roundup: Girls tennis, boys soccer take loses

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond’s Elizabeth Henry gets ready to deliver a forehand during a doubles match against Jack Britt at home on Thursday. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond’s Elizabeth Henry gets ready to deliver a forehand during a doubles match against Jack Britt at home on Thursday.

ROCKINGHAM — For the second straight day, the Richmond senior girls tennis team suffered a 9-0 defeat. Thursday’s rematch against visiting Sandhills Athletic Conference opponent Jack Britt went similar to the first outing as they were shut out in both singles and doubles play.

In the singles matches, No.1 Kearston Bruce was defeated by Lady Buccaneers’ top-seed Natasha Benson by a 8-2 decision. O’cean Bennett fell by the same score to Taylor Benson in the No. 2 seed match.

Kaylee Parker was downed by Leonie Brown with an 8-1 decision, while fourth-seeded Paris Almon lost 8-0 to Riley Nazario. Eliazbeth Henry fell to Hannah Jang, 2-8 and Ellie Buck lost 8-0 to Delaney Coppeler.

In the doubles matches, Bruce and Bennett were able to get one game from Natasha and Taylor Benson, falling 8-1. Parker and Buck were shutout by Brown and Nazario, while Almon and Henry had the best match of the day for the Lady Raiders winning three games in the eventual 8-3 defeat.

The Lady Raiders are back in action at home in a conference matchup Hoke on Tuesday.

Boys soccer drops third straight

FAYETTEVILE — The Richmond boys soccer team fell for the third time this week, losing at nonconference opponent Terry Sanford, 5-1, on Thursday.

Terry Sanford scored one goal in the first and four in the second half to decide the victory. Hunter Wiggins, Carson Collins, Graham MacLeod, Ever Aguero Aranda and Davis Molnar all had scores for the Bulldogs in the win.

Richmond (1-7-1, 1-3 SAC) returns home for a conference matchup against Seventy-First on Monday.

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond’s Elizabeth Henry gets ready to deliver a forehand during a doubles match against Jack Britt at home on Thursday. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_IMG_1463.jpg Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond’s Elizabeth Henry gets ready to deliver a forehand during a doubles match against Jack Britt at home on Thursday.

