Coley: Yes, I now believe in ‘Raider Magic’

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Members of the Richmond Senior varsity football team line up during the pregame events at Cardinal Gibbons High on Friday.

Four weeks.

That’s about how long it took me to truly realize what this “Raider Magic” stuff is all about.

Covering sports in Robeson County the past year gave me a birdseye view of the mystique surrounding the prideful Richmond Senior football program.

Friday night in Raleigh, from a sideline vantage point, I watched dozens of green-and-gold clad Raiders fans file into their seats on the visitors side a full half hour before the 7 p.m. scheduled kickoff time.

Turns out, that was just the beginning.

At the onset of the game, those same fanatics who had driven nearly two hours to watch No. 1 Richmond face No. 3 Cardinal Gibbons, engaged in a chant that reached all the way to the other side of the field: “Rai-ders…Rai-ders…Rai-ders.”

The chant resurfaced and grew louder with every forced punt, touchdown scored and most assuredly, after the clocked hit triple zeros following the Raiders’ 45-28 beatdown.

Before that matchup, I thought Raider Magic was about the standout athletes like Caleb Hood, who went 27 of 34 for 316 yards passing with four total touchdowns in the win on Friday.

Or running back Jaheim Covington who had three total touchdowns while setting the tone with his physical, soul-snatching runs through the Crusaders’ defense.

Or even Dalton Stroman, who led all Raiders’ pass-catchers again with a career-high 143 receiving yards, while stretching his touchdown streak to four games.

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines magic as “an extraordinary power or influence seemingly from a supernatural source.”

Granted, the athletes and the cool LED lights displays at Raiders Stadium are key elements to the magical equation but now, I fully comprehend they aren’t the equation.

It’s the coaching staff, led by Bryan Till, who pours in hours upon hours of time with the team to make sure they are prepared for any and everything on gamedays. That’s Raider Magic.

Or how about the passionate parents and student body who set up tailgating tents hours before, then stand in long lines to get into home games? That’s Raider Magic.

Even the social media team that provides graphics, videos and photos of the team for every platform before, during and after games can’t be overlooked.

It’s these combined forces that have provided Richmond County residents with the opportunity to witness seven NCHSAA state championship teams.

And with a team that’s currently 4-0 and coming off back-to-back convincing wins against two of the top teams North Carolina has to offer, something tells me there’s even more Raider Magic ahead.

