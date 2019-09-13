Raiders Roundup: JV Raiders fall for first time in 3 seasons

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Raiders JV running back Xavier Wall is wrapped up by a Cardinal Gibbons defender at home on Thursday. Wall led the team with 84 rushing yards in its first loss in three years. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Raiders JV running back Xavier Wall is wrapped up by a Cardinal Gibbons defender at home on Thursday. Wall led the team with 84 rushing yards in its first loss in three years.

ROCKINGHAM — After three consecutive undefeated seasons, the Richmond Senior junior varsity football team walked away from its home matchup against Cardinal Gibbons with heads hung low as the visitors celebrated a 21-20 win on Thursday.

The Raiders were blanked 7-0 after one quarter, but fired back with two touchdowns in the second to take a 14-7 lead into the half.

They held a 20-7 advantage deep in the third quarter when Jamari Broady carried the ball, broke a few tackles and scored on a 25-yard scamper.

From that point, it was all Crusaders as quarterback Connor Clark connected on a couple of big gains through the air in the fourth quarter on the Raiders’ side of the field. They finished with two rushing scores on back-to-back drives, the last of which was complemented by a 2-point conversion to make it 21-20.

Xavier Wall led Richmond with 84 yards rushing on eight attempts. Quarterback Harley Honeycutt was 11 of 21 for 86 yards and two passing touchdowns and two interceptions.

Next week, the jayvee Raiders enjoy a bye then travel to Purnell Swett the following Thursday.

Richmond boys soccer ties Pine Forest

Richmond (1-4) boys soccer continued its defensive play from a night ago and drew a tie with Pine Forest (6-2) in a nonconference matchup at home on Thursday.

Per NCHSAA rules, non-league matches end with a draw after two scoreless halves of play.

The Raiders are back on the road on Monday when they face conference opponent Hoke.

Girls tennis drops close match at Scotland

The Richmond girls tennis team went on the road to play conference foe Scotland on Thursday.

Through a tough battle that saw the team get its first individual victories of the season, the Lady Raiders eventually dropped the match as a whole by a 6-3 decision.

The Richmond singles winners were Elizabeth Henry and Natalie Pattan. Henry defeated Morgan Stewart in the fifth-seed match by a score of 8-4, while Pattan took down Sarah Beth Sellers, 8-3.

In doubles play, Richmond’s duo of Kaylee Parker and Ellie Buck recorded a 10-4 win over Emma Lewis and Katie Smith. Paris Almon and Henry got the group’s second win, 8-3, over Sara Madison Leggett and Stewart.

Up next, the Lady Raiders (0-5, 0-4 SAC) travel to Purnell Swett in a rematch of an earlier loss, while the Lady Scots (1-4, 1-3) host Jack Britt on Tuesday.

