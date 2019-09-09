No. 1 Richmond vs. No. 3 Cardinal Gibbons gets ‘Game of the Week’ honor

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Captains Joerail White (9), Trevor Moss (86), Jaheim Covington (33) and Derek Allred take the field last week. On Monday, HighSchoolOT.com named this week’s tilt between No. 1 Richmond at No. 3 Cardinal Gibbons as the Game of the Week. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Captains Joerail White (9), Trevor Moss (86), Jaheim Covington (33) and Derek Allred take the field last week. On Monday, HighSchoolOT.com named this week’s tilt between No. 1 Richmond at No. 3 Cardinal Gibbons as the Game of the Week.

ROCKINGHAM — When No. 1 Richmond travels to No. 3 Cardinal Gibbons this week, football fans across the state will be able to tune in as WRAL-TV’s digital platform, HighschoolOT.com, announced on Monday it will broadcast the contest live as part of its Game of the Week series.

The website provides coverage for all sports at each classification level in the state, and updates a Top 25 list that’s divided into two regions: east and west.

Both Richmond (3-0) and Cardinal Gibbons (2-0) are among the elite teams in the east region, with the Raiders receiving enough votes to slide into the No. 1 spot in Week 2 after the Crusaders took down previously top-ranked Wake Forest in Week 1.

They’ll look to dethrone their second top-rated squad at home on Friday, with kickoff from Raleigh scheduled for 7 p.m.

The live stream will be available on the HighschoolOT.com website and app moments before the start of the game. For those heading to the game, advanced digital tickets can be purchased using this link: Go Fan.

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Captains Joerail White (9), Trevor Moss (86), Jaheim Covington (33) and Derek Allred take the field last week. On Monday, HighSchoolOT.com named this week’s tilt between No. 1 Richmond at No. 3 Cardinal Gibbons as the Game of the Week. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_RFBCaptains-2.jpg Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Captains Joerail White (9), Trevor Moss (86), Jaheim Covington (33) and Derek Allred take the field last week. On Monday, HighSchoolOT.com named this week’s tilt between No. 1 Richmond at No. 3 Cardinal Gibbons as the Game of the Week.