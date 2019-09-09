Weekly preview of Richmond Senior athletics

Richmond Senior is looking to rebound after a tough week that saw most of the games postponed due to Hurricane Dorian. The addition of two more fall sports will shake things up as the cross country and girls golf teams open their respective seasons.

Hailey Miller looks for her third consecutive trip to the NCHSAA 4A Girls Golf State Championships when she and the Lady Raiders begin the 2019 campaign against Pinecrest at Pinehurst No. 5 on Monday. First tee time is scheduled for 2 p.m.

The Richmond boys and girls cross country teams start their seasons against host Purnell Swett on Tuesday at 5 p.m. The meet also includes Seventy-First and Scotland.

Richmond boys soccer (0-3) is still in search of its first win of the year and will have three cracks at it this week with two of those opportunities coming at home. Monday, they’ll open conference play against Pinecrest (4-0-1), then continue league play at Jack Britt (2-1) on Wednesday before closing the week at home against Pine Forest (5-2). Junior varsity will start at 5 p.m. with varsity to follow.

The Lady Raiders tennis team (0-4) is also looking for a win and will play conference foe Scotland (0-3) in Laurinburg on Thursday at 4 p.m.

Meanwhile, Richmond volleyball (5-1) looks to rebound after its first defeat of the season. The trio of matches starts at Hoke (0-6) on Tuesday, continues at Southern Lee (4-2) on Wednesday before closing the week by hosting conference opponent Lumberton (5-0) on Thursday. Jayvee matches starts at 5 p.m. with varsity scheduled to start shortly after.

On the football field, the ninth grade, jayvee and varsity Raiders play Cardinal Gibbons. The ninth grade team looks for its second win of the year when it travels to Raleigh on Thursday at 4 p.m., while the jayvee group is searching for the same when it hosts the Crusaders at 6:30 p.m.

No. 1 Richmond (3-0) closes the week with a highly-anticipated road matchup against No. 3 Cardinal Gibbons scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

