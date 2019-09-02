Top Performers: Week 2

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond’s Lee Hayden, left, tries to control the ball during Thursday’s home match against Gray’s Creek. Hayden scored a goal in the 4-2 loss. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond’s Lee Hayden, left, tries to control the ball during Thursday’s home match against Gray’s Creek. Hayden scored a goal in the 4-2 loss. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Raiders linebackers Gavin Russell (42) and Joerail White, right, wrap up Anson quarterback Wesley Lear in the second quarter of the team’s 33-0 win in Wadesboro on Friday. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Raiders linebackers Gavin Russell (42) and Joerail White, right, wrap up Anson quarterback Wesley Lear in the second quarter of the team’s 33-0 win in Wadesboro on Friday.

In the second week of Richmond Senior fall sports, Raiders fans got plenty of opportunities to watch these standout performers as there were a total of six home games from four different varsity sports.

This list compiles stats from coaches, assistants and Daily Journal sports contributors.

Georgia Grace Anderson, MH, Jr. — For the second straight week, Anderson led the Lady Raiders in kills. She helped the team stay perfect on the season and completed a three-game homestand with wins over Montgomery Central, Lee County and Purnell Swett.

Caleb Hood, QB, Jr. — The three-year starter led the explosive Raiders to over 300 yards of offense in just two quarters during Friday’s shortened win over Anson. Hood was a perfect 6-for-6 with 126 yards passing, three touchdowns and no interceptions.

Carley Lambeth, S, Sr. — Lambeth continued to create for other teammates and had a game-high 31 assists in the win over Montgomery Central on Monday. She also provided a few aces to pace the victory over Lee County on Tuesday.

Luke Hawks, F, Sr. — One of the many experienced players for the Raiders this season, Hawks energy provided a spark in the team’s 4-2 loss to a Gray’s Creek club that’s now won five of its first six matches. Hawks had the first goal of the contest, then dished out an assist on a Lee Hayden goal in the second half.

Taylor Chappell, OH, Jr. — Chappell came up with important plays in key spots to help the Lady Raiders remain unbeaten this week. In the 3-0 victory over Lee County, her five aces in the second and third sets helped key the win.

Jaron Coleman, RB, Jr. — The backup rusher had just one carry in the win over Anson, but made it count in a big way. After the team was pinned against its goal line in the early stages of the second quarter, Coleman took the handoff on the first play of the drive and sprinted past the defense for a 95-yard touchdown.

Paris Almon, So. — Almon has been a bright spot for a struggling Lady Raiders tennis team with a cast of new players. She had the group’s closest singles match in Tuesday’s loss to Purnell Swett, battling Kamryn Cummings for nearly two hours before the eventual 3-6, 5-7 defeat.

Tremel Jones, WR, Jr. — Jones is quickly becoming a major part of an already-loaded receiving corps. Against Anson, he led the team with three catches for 58 yards and scored the game’s first touchdown on a 39-yard catch-and-run.

Gavin Russell, LB, Sr. — The inside linebacker was around the ball for the majority of the two quarters played and helped contain Anson’s Dequan Sturdivant to just four yards rushing. Russell also combined for a sack in the shutout win.

