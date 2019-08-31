Raiders improve to 2-0 in shortened game

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond wideout Tremel Jones (1) is congratulated by quarterback Caleb Hood (5) after scoring the first touchdown of Friday’s 33-0 road win over Anson. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond wideout Tremel Jones (1) is congratulated by quarterback Caleb Hood (5) after scoring the first touchdown of Friday’s 33-0 road win over Anson.

WADESBORO — Richmond Senior renewed its rivalry with Anson on Friday and took it to the home Bearcats early and often. The Raiders held a 33-0 lead with just a few ticks left on the clock before halftime when a couple of players from opposing sides exchanged shoves and punches after the whistle, leading to a wave of coaches rushing the field.

Both head coaches met with officials at midfield and decided to award the Raiders (2-0) their second blowout win of the season.

WHAT HAPPENED

Before the fireworks at the end of the first half, Junior quarterback Caleb Hood lit up the field with back-to-back touchdown passes. The first was a 39-yard score to wideout Tremel Jones and the second was to Dalton Stroman on a back-shoulder throw 30 yards down the left sideline to put the visitors up 14-0.

On the ground, the running back duo of Jaheim Covington and Jaron Coleman both reached pay dirt for the second week in a row. Coleman scored first on a 95-yard sprint in the second quarter that made it 21-0. Covington followed with a 3-yard touchdown run to stretch the advantage to 33-0.

The defense posted its second shutout in as many games, surrendering just 86 yards of total offense and shutting down Anson running back Dequan Sturdivant to just four yards. Joerail White and Gavin Rusell combined for a sack in the win.

WHAT WAS SAID

Raiders coach Bryan Till knew the hype surrounding his team after they were named the top-ranked team in the state according to WRAL’s digital platform, HighschoolOT.com, earlier in the week. But he says the group ignored the talk and focused on the task at hand.

“I know they saw it, but really, I didn’t hear a single kid say anything about it,” said Till. “I don’t think they really care. They know the road you got to take, so that stuff really doesn’t matter.”

GAME BALL

Caleb Hood.

Hood finished a perfect 6-for-6 with 126 yards passing and three touchdowns. His decision making and execution took the Bearcats out the game early and for the second straight week, he ended without a turnover.

WHAT’S NEXT

The Raiders return home next Friday for a top-10 matchup with No. 6 Butler.

NOTE: The full version of this story, along with the scoring summary, will be available in the print and e-editions of the Daily Journal on Saturday.

By Donnell Coley Sports Editor

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

