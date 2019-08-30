Richmond falls late in 4-2 loss

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond’s Noah Jordan, right, attempts a header as teammate Drew Davis, center, battles with Gray’s Creek forward C.J. Elay. The Raiders lost 4-2 at home on Thursday and Elay finished with a goal for the Bears. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond’s Noah Jordan, right, attempts a header as teammate Drew Davis, center, battles with Gray’s Creek forward C.J. Elay. The Raiders lost 4-2 at home on Thursday and Elay finished with a goal for the Bears.

ROCKINGHAM —Whether it be rain, or the addition of a newborn to the Richmond Senior boys soccer family, gaining momentum on the field in the early stages of the season has been an afterthought.

Ahead of Thursday’s tilt with Gray’s Creek, the club hadn’t hit the pitch against an opponent since last week’s season-opening loss.

Coach Chris Larsen feels as if the lack of continuity has been part of the reason for the team’s struggles to start as they dropped their second contest by way of a 4-2 loss at home on Thursday.

“I mean, it’s definitely to our disadvantage we haven’t had more than one game but like I told the guys, we’re improving,” said Larsen. “It’s just one of those things, sometimes it takes some time to get some chemistry in.”

The Bears (5-1) have had no problems in the chemistry department, having scored 16 goals through the first five matches leading up to the tilt against the Raiders (0-2)

Junior forward C.J. Eley leads the team in scoring and his powerful strike from the left side of the field in the 31st minute raced through the bottom of the net to tie the match at 1.

Before the Eley score, the Raiders were on the board first via senior forward Luke Hawks who converted on a chance from deep in the box in the 25th minute.

“Luke tends to find a way to give us a spark,” said Larsen. “It’s good to see somebody get on the board. It kind of gives you a boost of energy, especially since it was kind of midway through that first half.

Hawks conversion came after a couple of close calls at the net from him and other teammates like Noah Jordan, who had just missed a header on goal moments before.

Larsen says the missed opportunities were unfortunate and it’s something the group can fine-tune as the schedule moves on.

He also mentioned how the defense could take steps to get better after conceding six goals in the first two matches. Larsen says the biggest adjustment involves spacing and timing.

“We’re fast in the back, but sometimes we don’t match quickness with quickness. And sometimes, we’re trying to find our marks standing still and the other guys have got a full head of steam,” he said of the backline lapses.

The defense would give up a goal on a misplayed ball just before the end of the first half that gave the Bears a 2-1 advantage. They would take a 3-1 lead after Nicholas Hallis laced a shot from the left of the box in the 45th minute, then finished the win with a Sebastian Bones goal in the 78th.

Lee Hayden had the other score for the Raiders in the 55th minute.

“It’s just a matter of getting back in the swing of things, getting back in the groove and figuring it out,” said Larsen.

The Raiders are off for another extended period and don’t play until after the Labor Day holiday when they pick up the rescheduled road match against Porter Ridge on Tuesday.

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond’s Noah Jordan, right, attempts a header as teammate Drew Davis, center, battles with Gray’s Creek forward C.J. Elay. The Raiders lost 4-2 at home on Thursday and Elay finished with a goal for the Bears. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_RSOC_GC-2.jpg Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond’s Noah Jordan, right, attempts a header as teammate Drew Davis, center, battles with Gray’s Creek forward C.J. Elay. The Raiders lost 4-2 at home on Thursday and Elay finished with a goal for the Bears.

Richmond falls late in 4-2 loss

By Donnell Coley Sports Editor

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.