Ransom to take over as Richmond Senior baseball coach

ROCKINGHAM —Earlier this month, the Richmond County Schools Board of Education approved the hiring former Cordova Middle principal, Rob Ransom, to fill the vacated athletic director position at Richmond Senior High previously held by Ricky Young.

Wednesday, Ransom let the Daily Journal know his intentions to assume another role left by Young, head coach for the Richmond baseball program.

Upon his hiring, Ransom expressed excitement for the new position and was open to taking over any of the school’s teams.

He brings over a decade of experience with his list of service including 13 years as a physical education teacher and coach. He’s had previous stints as a high school coach for baseball and girls basketball, while also managing in the American Legion summer baseball league that is designed for ages 14 to 19.

Ransom takes over the reins from Young, who had a 10-year stint as the Raiders manager in which he guided the team to three Southeastern Conference championships and an NCHSAA state runner-up title in 2014.

The club is fresh off a 19-9 season where they made the state playoffs yet again, beating R.J. Reynolds in the first round before getting bounced in the second round.

