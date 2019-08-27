Richmond sweeps Montgomery Central

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Lady Raiders outside hitter Jadyn Johnson serves during Monday’s win over Montgomery Central at home. Johnson ended with five aces. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Lady Raiders outside hitter Jadyn Johnson serves during Monday’s win over Montgomery Central at home. Johnson ended with five aces. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond Senior’s Jakerra Covington, left, and Taylor Chappell attempt a block on Montgomery Central’s Kerstin Davenport during a home match on Monday. The Lady Raiders won, 3-1, to remain unbeaten. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond Senior’s Jakerra Covington, left, and Taylor Chappell attempt a block on Montgomery Central’s Kerstin Davenport during a home match on Monday. The Lady Raiders won, 3-1, to remain unbeaten.

ROCKINGHAM —Already up two sets over visiting Montgomery Central at home on Monday, the Richmond Senior varsity volleyball team faced another stiff test from a familiar foe.

The two clashed in a five-set struggle last week before the Lady Raiders slipped away with a victory.

Coach Ashleigh Larsen had a rallying message for her group in danger of letting the Lady Timberwolves creep back into the match for an encore of the previous outing.

“I told the girls, ‘You got to get back out there, do what you got to do. Get aggressive. Find your groove again and let’s get the momentum back on our side,’” Larsen said in the fourth set when her bunch pulled away with the 3-1 win.

“It was nice to win in four (sets) this time instead of five,” she added with a smile.

In the pivotal fourth set, Larsen said she wanted to make sure her team was staying aggressive.

Senior middle hitter Georgia Grace Anderson led the charge with a match-high 11 kills, four of which came in the final set.

Junior middle hitter Jakerra Covington had two of her seven kills in the fourth set, while Taylor Chappell chipped in with one of her five winners for the match to help stave off the visitors and improve the team record to 3-0 on the young season.

“It was nice to get T-bone (Chappell) involved. Georgia Grace had some big swings today. Everyone pretty much played their part,” said Larsen.

Chappell polished off a dominant second set for the home team with a kill that secured the 25-15 advantage.

The Daily Journal’s reigning Athlete of the Week, Jadyn Johnson, had a hot serve once again. A week after she dropped in five aces against the Lady Timberwolves, she matched the output again on Monday, including a pair of aces in the first set.

Lady Timberwolves middle hitters Kendall and Kerstin Davenport led an inspired comeback in the third set with well-placed kills and tips. The visitors scored eight unanswered points early in the frame to take a 10-3 lead.

“[Kendall Davenport] and [Kerstin Davenport] still got some swings in — you know, they came back and fought. Thankfully the girls turned it around,” said Larsen.

Anderson and the Lady Raiders stormed back to knot it at 11, but Kendall Davenport ended a stanza that saw six ties with a string of kills and the Lady Timberwolves took their only set, 25-21.

Senior setter Carley Lambeth continued her playmaking showcase, finishing with a match-high 31 assists, including 10 in the fourth set to help pace the victory.

Up next, the Lady Raiders continue their three-match homestand this week with another non-conference tilt as they host Lee County on Tuesday.

“This is good preparation for tomorrow. Lee County always has a quality team,” said Larsen. “This was a good start to the week. We made some adjustments and unfortunately, we don’t know what’s coming in Tuesday and Thursday but we’ll be ready.”

Donnell Coley Sports Editor

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

