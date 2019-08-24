Hood, Covington key runaway Raiders victory

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Raiders running back Jaheim Covington (33) sprints away from a Clayton defender as teammate Caleb Hood watches in the first quarter of the team’s 48-2 win at home on Friday. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Raiders running back Jaheim Covington (33) sprints away from a Clayton defender as teammate Caleb Hood watches in the first quarter of the team’s 48-2 win at home on Friday.

ROCKINGHAM —Richmond Senior football had no problems handling visiting Clayton, using big plays to walk away with a 48-2 win in both teams’ season opener on Friday.

The victory comes on the heels of Comets (0-1) coach Hunter Jenks’ resignation earlier in the week. Meanwhile, the Raiders (1-0) and their returning starters on both sides of the ball picked up where they left off last season as the offense scored three touchdowns in the first quarter, while the defense pitched a shutout.

WHAT HAPPENED

Junior quarterback Caleb Hood accounted for 229 total yards and three touchdowns (two passing, one rushing). The Raiders took a 31-0 lead when Hood kept the ball on a read-option and plunged around the left side for a 6-yard score.

Senior running back Jaheim Covington rushed for two touchdowns, and backup running back Jaron Coleman ran for one score, a 5-yard barrel into the end zone with 5:51 to go in the third quarter to extend the lead to 45-2.

WHAT WAS SAID

Raiders coach Bryan Till wasn’t surprised by the effectiveness of both the offense and defense.

“It was fantastic. A big energy release for us, the coaches and the guys and we enjoyed it.”

GAME BALL

Raiders defense.

From the opening snap, the stingy bunch held the Comets offense in check. They didn’t allow a first down until the 1:58 mark in the second quarter and forced a punt in all but two of the Comets’ possessions for the game.

WHAT’S NEXT

The Raiders hit the road for a matchup with Anson on Aug. 30.

NOTE: The full version of this story, along with the scoring summary, will be available for subscribers of the Daily Journal in the print and e-editions on Saturday.

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Raiders running back Jaheim Covington (33) sprints away from a Clayton defender as teammate Caleb Hood watches in the first quarter of the team’s 48-2 win at home on Friday. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Raiders_Clayton-1.jpg Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Raiders running back Jaheim Covington (33) sprints away from a Clayton defender as teammate Caleb Hood watches in the first quarter of the team’s 48-2 win at home on Friday.

By Donnell Coley Sports Editor

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.