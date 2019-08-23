Lady Raiders overpowered by Montgomery in opener

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Lady Raiders sophomore Paris Almon returns a serve during a singles match against Montgomery Central at Biscoe Park on Thursday. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Lady Raiders sophomore Paris Almon returns a serve during a singles match against Montgomery Central at Biscoe Park on Thursday.

BISCOE —The Richmond Senior girls tennis team was faced with multiple forms of adversity in its season opener at Montgomery Central on Thursday.

Matched with a much more experienced bunch, while fighting through sweltering heat, the collection of first-year players eventually succumbed to the trying conditions and dropped a 9-0 decision after the match was called in the late stages of doubles play because of rain.

Also in her first season leading the Lady Raiders (0-1), coach Neely Herndon liked the hustle and positive attitude she saw against the Lady Timberwolves (1-0).

“They were excited to be there,” Herdon said of her club. “I think as they continue to play, they’ll get better. Montgomery is a strong team.”

Montgomery shut out Richmond in five of the six singles matches, played according to best-out-of-three rules.

Kearston Bruce started in the No.1 seed position for the Lady Raiders and had trouble with the powerful serves of the opposing No. 1, Mary Beth McCaskill. The junior showed mobility and used a few well-timed drop shots for winners, but was eventually shut out in both sets.

No. 5 seed Paris Almon was the group’s only member to win a game in singles play.

Herndon says Almon is one of the more aggressive and focused girls on the team, which was on display after dropping the first set 0-6 to Montgomery’s Ellie Almond. Almon rallied in the second set to win two games, before faltering by way of a 2-6 decision.

The shortened doubles play action saw more competitive matches but, ultimately, the same results.

Kaylee Parker and Elie Buck had the most success for the Lady Raiders in doubles play as they got as close as one game down before falling 3-6 to Yaricel Salazar and Allison Burr.

The duo of Bruce and O’Cean Bennett was able to grab one game before losing 1-7 against McCaskill and Hannah Moore, while Almon and Kaicie Medina fell behind three sets before the match was called with rain dampening the courts.

Overall, Herndon likes the fact that the gang of newcomers never gave up in their first live competition and thinks they have room for improvement and growth.

“We really need to work on moving to the ball and actually being able to judge where the ball is being placed. They just need to be able to get into position,” she said.

The Lady Raiders return to home court on Tuesday to open conference play against Purnell Swett.

First-year players overpowered by Montgomery

By Donnell Coley Sports Editor

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

