Lady Raiders survive five-set scare against Montgomery

Mt. GILEAD —A night after battling through four sets to capture the season opener, the Richmond Senior volleyball team went on the road and survived a five-set thriller against host Montgomery Central to remain unbeaten on the young season.

The final scores were: 21-25, 25-17, 23-25, 25-22, 15-4.

Lady Raiders outside hitter Jadyn Johnson drew high regard from coach Ashleigh Larsen with her “big time” serves in the deciding fifth set. Johnson ended with four aces to go accompany 10 kills.

Madison Jordan chipped in with five kills from the outside, while Larsen credits Jakerra Covington, Georgia Grace Anderson and Taylor Chappell for “working hard in the middle to shut down [Montgomery Central] power hitters.”

The Lady Raiders improve their early record to 2-0, while the Lady Timberwolves drop to 0-2. Both teams are paired together again on Monday in Rockingham.

In the junior varsity match, Richmond came out on top in three sets with scores of 24-26, 25-21, and 15-12. Taylor Waitley led the way with eight kills and four aces, while Aliyah Swiney ended with two kills one block and four aces as well.

