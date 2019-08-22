Lady Raiders rebuild ahead of season opener

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Lady Raiders tennis team members Kearston Bruce, left, and O’Cean Bennett practice doubles play on Tuesday at Richmond Senior High. Bruce and Bennett are competing for the top seeds on the team this season. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Lady Raiders tennis team members Kearston Bruce, left, and O’Cean Bennett practice doubles play on Tuesday at Richmond Senior High. Bruce and Bennett are competing for the top seeds on the team this season.

ROCKINGHAM —When the Richmond Senior girls tennis team visits newly-formed Montgomery Central High on Thursday, an upstart theme is sure to dictate the match.

For both teams, it will be the season opener after the previously scheduled contest between the two on Monday was postponed because of rain.

It’s the Lady Timberwolves debut as a program, while first-year coach Neely Herndon brings in nine players who haven’t played a set of high school tennis prior to the match.

“They have no clue what to expect. When you haven’t played before you, don’t know,” Herndon said of the opening tilt.

This year’s batch of wide-eyed newcomers is a stark contrast to its predecessors who rattled off 11 straight wins to finish second in the Sandhills Athletic Conference with a 12-3 overall record.

Gone from that squad are seven seniors who graduated, including Jayana Nicholson and Greyson Way, the two-time regionals-qualifying duo in doubles.

The current Lady Raiders are led by junior Kearston Bruce and sophomore O’cean Bennett, who Herndon says are competing for the No.1 and No. 2 seeds on the team. She added that both are focusing on movement and placement on the court ahead of the season opener.

Being that the unit has a mixture of those that have played organized sports and those that haven’t, Herndon feels that learning the game, while getting to compete, is key.

“What I’ve noticed over the past two weeks is that they’re listening to what I give them and at the same time, they’re applying it,” she said.

Sophomore Paris Almon has shown an ability to work well with others, which Herndon feels will be good in doubles play. And those on the team like juniors Kaicie Medina and Natalie Pattan along with freshman Maren Carter, that haven’t experienced the essence organized sports, are getting a feel for it.

“Even though they might not be sitting in my top six (seeds), they come to practice every single day and they practice just as hard as the others that are out here,” said Herndon. “If you’re willing to give everything you’ve got, you’re going to improve.”

The first-year tennis coach attempts to match players in practice based on skill level in hopes of maximizing everyone’s competitive spirit. She’s lobbied to the group throughout the week that the event on Thursday is an actual match that requires more than just “swinging the racket.”

Herndon ultimately wants to see the girls gradually get better at each stage while applying fundamentals and skills being taught. She added that though the team is anxious about the first match, winning will come throughout the season.

“Right now, the main thing is that they are able to compete, and they feel comfortable doing that and at the same time, they have fun doing that,” she said. “I would say all-around, as a team, they’re very motivated.”

Other Lady Raiders members include sophomores Elizabeth Henry and Ellie Buck, as well as junior Kaylee Parker.

Thursday’s doubleheader features pro-style sets for both singles and doubles, scheduled to be played in Biscoe Park at 3:00 p.m.

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Lady Raiders tennis team members Kearston Bruce, left, and O’Cean Bennett practice doubles play on Tuesday at Richmond Senior High. Bruce and Bennett are competing for the top seeds on the team this season. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_GTEN_bruce.jpg Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Lady Raiders tennis team members Kearston Bruce, left, and O’Cean Bennett practice doubles play on Tuesday at Richmond Senior High. Bruce and Bennett are competing for the top seeds on the team this season.

By Donnell Coley Sports Editor

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.