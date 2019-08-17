Coley: Panthers backup QB situation in turmoil

Mike McCarn| AP Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton watches a replay with Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera on the sidelines during the first half of a game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday in Charlotte. Mike McCarn| AP Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton watches a replay with Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera on the sidelines during the first half of a game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday in Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE — There were hints. There were tweets. There were videos.

But when the Carolina Panthers kicked off its preseason home opener against the Buffalo Bills at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, starting quarterback Cam Newton took a familiar position, standing helmetless with strings from his bucket hat dangling around his chin.

Newton toyed with everyone during joint practices this week, slinging the ball up and down the practice field with ease while receiving rave reviews from both the media and opposition.

Panthers coach Ron Rivera ramped up the cat-and-mouse game by ending the practice week by stating that he “expected” the star signal-caller to see his first game action since Week 15 of last season.

But here we are again. Another week, another DNP for one of the most dangerous offensive weapons in the NFL.

For the second straight week, Kyle Allen took the first-string snaps but failed to gain chemistry with starting receivers Curtis Samuel and D.J. Moore who had been making strides with Newton under center.

Allen’s rhythm and mechanics weren’t fit for a starting quarterback in the top football league in the world as the offense sputtered under his control. He had a whopping eight passing yards at the conclusion of the first period and finished with 32 yards when he exited in the second quarter.

Former Davidson Day School standout Will Grier was even worse when he took over. After getting the ball in Bills’ territory by way of a fumble recovery, Grier threw a pick-6 to Kevin Johnson that all but cemented the 27-14 loss.

Rivera thought the biggest problem for both passers were their high throws and that both had to be quicker with their decision making and accuracy.

“The hard part about it was, the decisions they looked like they made were good decisions, they just didn’t deliver good balls,” he said. “We had some big opportunities to complete some big throws and we missed our target.”

Allen and Grier finished 14-of-30, throwing for 107 yards, no touchdowns and the one interception. Last week they were a combined 16-for-27 with one touchdown and one interception in the preseason opener.

The first and only passing score from a Panthers’ passer came with 4:29 left in the fourth when third-string quarterback Taylor Heinicke connected with Rashad Ross from 9 yards out. Heinicke had the best night of the three, going 8-for-12 with 72 yards passing.

Rivera says he would like to sure up the No.2 position behind Newton as soon as possible and that he’ll “see what happens” in the upcoming weeks.

Up next, the Panthers (0-2) look to get back on track against the reigning Super Bowl champions in a road matchup with the New England Patriots on Aug. 22.

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter:@Sportsinmyveins.

