Larsen: ‘Our head is set on winning the conference’

ROCKINGHAM —As Ashleigh Larsen enters her second season in charge of the Richmond Senior High volleyball team, she hopes to recreate some of the Lady Raiders magic that claimed back-to-back conference titles in 2016 and 2017.

Larsen was the junior varsity coach during the dominant run, highlighted by an undefeated tour through the Sandhills Athletic Conference two seasons ago.

At the preseason parent meeting last week, Larsen voiced her discontent with last year’s third-place finish in the SAC and feels her team needs to heighten expectations this time around.

“Our head is set on winning the conference, that’s No. 1,” said Larsen. “Once we can get our minds set on winning that conference, hopefully, we can take it to the next level this year.”

In what she deemed a “huge” rebuilding year, Larsen’s bunch finished 13-9 overall with a 10-4 mark in league play. The record earned them a spot in the state playoffs where they were bounced in the first round at Providence.

With the majority of the team coming back, Larsen thinks they are better suited to make forward steps.

“We are a lot further ahead this year, especially with all of our workouts we’ve done,” she said. “I’ve got a good group of 12 girls that can pretty much bounce around like I need them to and are very receptive to everything you tell them.”

The Lady Raiders lose a key piece from last year’s team in kills leader Savannah Lampley, but have the luxury of returning five seniors, three of whom started.

Setter Carley Lambeth was a key cog and finished with a team-leading 185 serving points, while also pacing the group with 562 assists. Only one player in the conference ended with a higher assist total.

Fellow senior Layne Maultsby is a three-year starter at libero and is one of the more versatile players. Her 324 digs ranked first on the team and second in the conference.

Larsen expects Maultsby to finish near the top of the league in digs again, while also bearing the brunt of the leadership responsibility in her final year with the program.

“She’s a very quiet and soft-spoken girl, but she’s actually stepped up and been a little more vocal this year,” said Larsen. “I’ve always told the girls that the libero should be the loudest on the court, so she’s stepping up to that role.”

While Maultsby handles most of the defensive responsibilities, senior outside hitter Jayden Johnson is expected to be a force on offense as she was one of three players that ended with over 100 kills for the Lady Raiders.

Of the seven juniors on the current roster, Georgia Grace Anderson and Jakerra Covington figure to make the biggest impact.

Anderson returns as the team’s blocks leader while finishing just behind Lampley with 119 kills. Meanwhile, Covington makes the jump from junior varsity and is expected to contribute with her athleticism as a middle hitter.

During the first preseason exhibition on Wednesday, Larsen says she was encouraged because the unofficial matches don’t declare a winner or loser so players focused on the fundamentals of the game and not the score. The team will look to carry good habits into the regular season when they “battle” the likes of Jack Britt, Pinecrest, who both finished with more than 14 wins a year ago.

“I think the fans should be ready for a really good season,” said Larsen.

The Lady Raiders head to Lee County for a jamboree scrimmage, before opening the 2019 campaign at home against Anson.

By Donnell Coley Sports Editor

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2673. Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

