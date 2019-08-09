Young steps down as Richmond Senior AD and baseball coach

Daily Journal file photo Richmond Senior’s Ricky Young turned in his resignation earlier in the week as the school’s athletic director and head baseball coach after 10 seasons. Daily Journal file photo Richmond Senior’s Ricky Young turned in his resignation earlier in the week as the school’s athletic director and head baseball coach after 10 seasons.

ROCKINGHAM —Ricky Young has decided to step down as athletic director and head baseball coach at Richmond Senior High after turning in his resignation earlier in the week, he confirmed via text message Friday morning.

He’ll soon start a new journey as he accepted an assistant principal position with Pinecrest High.

During his 10-year stint as the Raiders manager, Young guided the team to three Southeastern Conference titles. He was named SEC Coach of the Year in 2016 after leading the group to a 20-8 record and a third-round appearance in the NCHSAA 4A state playoffs.

He served 5 1/2 years as the school’s athletic director after being selected for the role in 2014 and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to have such a successful stint in both lanes.

“I have really enjoyed my time at Richmond. There are way too many people to thank so it wouldn’t be fair to single out anyone,” said Young.

“I appreciate all of the people who helped me with donations, fundraising events, and volunteering their time to help me attempt to make Raider athletics the best.”

He added that though he’s been blessed with a host of great players and teams, one moment stands out above the rest.

In what was Young’s last home game of his coaching career at Richmond, his son Brett hit a sacrifice fly to drive in the winning run in a 12-inning playoff win.

“[That] is a pretty good last memory at Raider Field for me,” he said of the walk-off.

As of Saturday morning, no decision has been made as to who will fill the vacated roles and Young says he will remain at Richmond until his replacement is named.

The announce makes for the school’s second resignation from the diamond this week as softball coach Wendy Wallace renounced her managerial duties on Monday.

