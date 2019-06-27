Campers beat the heat as Richmond soccer wraps up 19th annual development camp

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond's Kelly Hoffman, rising junior goalkeeper, throws the ball into play during a scrimmage on Thursday. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond's Kelly Hoffman, rising junior goalkeeper, throws the ball into play during a scrimmage on Thursday. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Members of the older group compete in a scrimmage on Thursday. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Members of the older group compete in a scrimmage on Thursday. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Campers in the fourth-through-sixth grade group participate in a timed scrimmage on the final day of the Richmond soccer program's 19th annual development camp. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Campers in the fourth-through-sixth grade group participate in a timed scrimmage on the final day of the Richmond soccer program's 19th annual development camp.

ROCKINGHAM — Temperatures were consistently in the 90s but campers fought through the heat all week long — with the help of numerous water breaks — at the Richmond soccer program’s 19th annual development camp.

So it was only right for them to cool down from an action-packed four days with a frozen delicacy of their choice from the Twisted Treats truck that was parked near the soccer field on Thursday. The perfect ending to a camp that brought out nearly 120 kids who were eager to either learn the basics of the world’s most popular sport or simply develop their skills.

“I think it was pretty good. We had a really good turnout,” head soccer coach Chris Larsen said. “It was a hot week for them but they battled the heat and humidity, participated in some good drills and got some good scrimmage time in.

“Everywhere I went there were kids screaming and hollering and just having a good time,” he continued. “From the little ones all the way up to the big ones, everybody was knocking the ball around and just having fun doing what they learned.”

The camp welcomed boys and girls who are rising kindergartners through 12th graders.

They were split into four age groups with K-3 being the youngest and 9-12 being the oldest. There were some rising sixth graders who were paired with fourth and fifth graders while the others competed alongside seventh and eighth graders.

The main focus for the two smaller groups, Larsen said, was to simply build excitement around the sport. The earlier they hit the field and can associate playing soccer with “having a good time,” the easier the transition will be as they grow.

As for the middle schoolers, the camp was a chance for them to really focus in on the fundamentals and certain tactics/moves so they won’t be starting from square one once they get to high school. Because the Raiders are always looking for players on the varsity and junior varsity levels who can step into an 11-man game and produce right away.

A number of returners made up a portion of the older group that participated in the camp, including rising seniors Drew Davis, Lee Hayden and Noah Jordan and rising junior Kayden Walker — representing the boys team — and rising junior Kelly Hoffman and rising sophomore Kaitlyn Huff, who wrapped up their seasons with the Lady Raiders last month.

They were able to hone some of their skills during field time, but what Larsen found more important was the fact that they became an extra voice in helping the younger campers understand and apply what was being asked of them.

“The roles kind of reversed on them and they didn’t realize it,” Larsen said of his players who attended camp. “They took on a little bit more of a coaching role out there, helping the little kids, and it was good to actually hear them vocalize what they know. … It tells me that they’ve learned something and they know what they’re doing.”

Larsen also got help from a handful who are no longer eligible to play high school soccer.

Richmond’s head JV coach Tad Hamilton and Hoke County head varsity coach Colin McDavid, who has worked the camp since former coach Bennie Howard started it, were in charge of the high school and middle school boys.

Jason Jones, co-founder of 365 Soccer Academy, and Chris Everett worked the high school and middle school girls group while Michelle Denson and Daniel Webb teamed up to tackle the 4th-6th graders. Morgan Hooks and Jayana Nicholson, former players who graduated earlier this month, and rising junior Caroline Whitley were over the elementary kids.

“They all had their hands full this week,” Larsen said, “but they did a really good job.”

Richmond soccer wraps up 19th annual development camp

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

