Raiders face some adversity during 7-on-7 with Cheraw

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond football team, after a smooth run through the first two and a half weeks, ran into its first bit of adversity during summer practice when it hosted Cheraw (S.C.) for a 7-on-7 Wednesday morning.

The defensive unit didn’t have the same level of intensity that was on display throughout last week’s session with Cape Fear, the offense stalled out twice in the early going and the Raiders never really found their footing.

“The big message was to continue to get coached,” head coach Bryan Till said of the words he spoke to his team after Wednesday’s session. “Us coaches are going to yell and fuss and fume about what’s going on because none of us like giving up bad things, but we’ve got to continue to listen to what’s being said, get coached and get better at it.

“We hadn’t had a lot of adversity this summer … so the better we get at it now, the better we’ll be during the season.”

As usual, the opening two possessions for each team were set 10-play drives.

Cheraw found the end zone a total of four times in that span, scoring three touchdowns its first time out and then adding the final one on its second set of 10. Richmond didn’t cross the goal line once in those first 20 plays, despite the fact that quarterbacks Caleb Hood, rising junior, and Noah Altman, rising senior, combined for 13 completions.

Both the Raiders and the Braves would have their offensive units step out onto the field for six more possessions. The difference in those last six, however, was that each had to get a first down (20 yards) in order to extend the drive.

Rising senior safety Xavion Lindsey immediately gave the home team a spark with an interception in the very-early part of Cheraw’s third drive. And Richmond would capitalize with its first score of the day when Hood found rising junior wide receiver Jakolbe Baldwin streaking into the end zone on the seventh play of its third possession.

That was exactly what Hood needed to get into a groove, as the third-year starter went on throw a touchdown pass in each of the last three drives he managed. He took the top of the Braves’ defense on the first play of the fourth drive with a deep ball to rising junior wideout Dalton Stroman; found rising junior receiver Tremel Jones the next time out on a quick five-yard cross that Jones ended up taking to the house; and then closed out the 7-on-7 with another to Jones.

Jones caught five passes from Hood in the final six possessions, Baldwin four and Stroman two.

“There were still some good individual efforts here and there,” Till said. “I did like some of the balls we caught on offense … and the runs after catch by Tremel were really good a couple of times. Those are some positive things to build off of.”

While Richmond’s offense was doing what it could to stop the bleeding, its defense struggled to keep the opposition from scoring the ball. Cheraw scored five consecutive touchdowns after throwing the interception on the third drive.

“We didn’t communicate as well one defense. We had some holes and gave up balls we really shouldn’t have if guys knew where they were supposed to be,” Till added. “We got out there and lined up but we weren’t paying attention.”

The Raiders will have one more day of practice on Thursday, June 27, before they enter the first of the NCHSAA’s two mandatory dead periods next week — meaning there can be no coach-lead activites from July 1-7.

It’ll be a much-needed break.

“We want our guys to stay in shape next week but we also want them to get a little rest,” Till said. “We’ve pushed them pretty hard these first three weeks, so this will give them a bit of rest so they can be fresh when they come back.”

Raiders face some adversity during 7-on-7 with Cheraw

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

