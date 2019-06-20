SOTY, No. 2: Richmond girls relays break 31-year-old program records

Contributed photo Dymond McNeal, Monasia Kearns, Maddisyn Diggs, Bree Wall Contributed photo Dymond McNeal, Monasia Kearns, Maddisyn Diggs, Bree Wall Contributed photo Dymond McNeal, Jakerra Covington, Monasia Kearns, Maddisyn Diggs Contributed photo Dymond McNeal, Jakerra Covington, Monasia Kearns, Maddisyn Diggs

A couple of program records that stood the test of time were finally broken by the Richmond girls’ 4×100- and 4×200-meter relay squads — on two separate occasions — during the 2019 track and field season.

The first time one of the Lady Raiders’ quartets rearranged the history books was at a Sandhills Athletic Conference meet in Fayetteville back on April 11. The second time was at the 4A NCHSAA State Championships in Greensboro on May 18.

It was fitting that both records, which were both set back in 1988, were shattered in the same year.

WHAT HAPPENED

One of Richmond’s most dominant performances this past season was the 130-point effort it put together at New Century Middle School two months ago. There would be where then-juniors Maddisyn Diggs, Monasia Kearns, Dymond McNeal and Bree Wall broke the 31-year-old record for the fastest time in 4x200m relay by clocking in at 1:40.60.

The four Lady Raiders convincingly beat out the old mark (1:42.85) more than two seconds.

Fast forward a month later and the trio of Diggs, Kearns and McNeal were making history once again. Only this time they were doing so in the 4x100m relay, on the state’s biggest stage, and with the help of then-sophomore Jakerra Covington.

Kearns got the group off to a good start as the first leg, Covington took the baton the next 100 meters, Diggs put her curve-running skills on display in the No. 3 spot and then McNeal took them to the finish line as the anchor.

Their time of 48.60 seconds not only set a new program record — moving the old time of 48.89 down to second place in the school’s all-time rankings — but it also was good enough to earn them a First-Team All-State Selection.

WHAT WAS SAID

“We had a remarkable season. One of the best seasons I’ve had coaching. Matter of fact, this was the best season I’ve had,” head coach Reggie Miller said. “The good thing about these girls is that we kept practice so competitive all year. I told them that if they can keep it like that in practice, they’ll be hard to beat when they get to meets. And they were.”

WHAT’S NEXT

All five runners who played a part in breaking the records will be back in 2020 and ready to help bring the team its first conference championship in program history. The Lady Raiders came close this past season, but a late surge from Pinecrest in the 3200m run ruined their chances at bringing the title back home to Richmond County.

Next spring will be the last go around the track for Diggs, Kearns, McNeal and Wall, so those four have their sights set on ending their high school careers with a bang. And Covington, a rising junior, will be looking to help them do just that.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

STORIES OF THE YEAR, No. 2: The Daily Journal is reviewing the top sports stories from the 2018-19 school year at Richmond Senor High School. Stories will bepublished in reverse order.

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

