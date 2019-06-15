Raiders using jamborees, invitationals to get better over the summer

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond's Jarvis Tillman, right, boxes out Dylan Lewis during a practice session on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Tillman, Lewis and the Raiders have an action-packed few weeks ahead of them. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond's Jarvis Tillman, right, boxes out Dylan Lewis during a practice session on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Tillman, Lewis and the Raiders have an action-packed few weeks ahead of them.

ROCKINGHAM — Things have already ramped up for the Richmond boys basketball team in the very-early part of its summer schedule and the action won’t be slowing down any time soon.

The Raiders crossed the state line for a one-day jamboree at Chesterfield (S.C.) on Thursday, June 13, and then quickly came back stateside to prepare for the Powerade State Games in Kannapolis, where they will be until Sunday, June 16.

It’s been an even start to summer, as they’ve split the first four games. They went 1-2 in South Carolina before opening the State Games on Friday with a 55-54 revenge win over Millbrook, which beat them by almost 20 points last summer.

But it’s only the beginning.

After wrapping up PSG play, Richmond will host its second annual Raider Classic Jamboree (June 18-19), compete in the Fred Lynch Invitational (June 23-25) and attend the East Coast Invitational (June 27-30) for the second straight year.

That’s a lot of action packed into a three-week frame.

“Just trying to get these young guys better. Trying to get them adjusted to playing varsity basketball,” head coach Donald Pettigrew said. “We’re playing a lot of games against some good competition. It’ll all be a good measuring stick for us.”

Next week’s Raider Classic will feature 14 teams, including the home squad.

Richmond will face off against Western Harnett, Pine Forest and Union Pines on Day 1 of the jamboree and then battle Rocky River, Southern Lee and Marlboro County (S.C.) on the second and final day of competition.

Other teams expected to be in attendance are Anson, Cheraw (S.C.), Chesterfield, New Life Christian Academy, Red Springs, Scotland, St. Pauls and Western Harnett. Games will be played at the high school and the Ninth-Grade Academy.

“Hopefully it grows every year,” said Pettigrew, who pointed out that the 2018 Raider Classic was a 10-team event. “I’m trying to get guys some good looks and opportunities … especially the ones who have aspirations to play at the next level.”

The Raiders will bring the month of June to an end with busy week of games near the beach.

They are set to spend the first three days of the week in Wilmington for the Fred Lynch Invitational, make the hour drive northeast to Jacksonville that Wednesday, and then jump into four days of action at the East Coast Invitational.

Pettigrew believes his squad can hold its own against the Garners, Hoggards, Jacksonvilles and South Centrals — quality teams in the same pool during those two tournaments — but says that won’t happen if Richmond doesn’t defend well.

Getting players to contest every shot and pass has been the main focus throughout practice over the last few weeks.

“’Play tough defense.’ That’s our motto. We’ve got to make it tough for everybody,” Pettigrew said. “I think we were a pretty good defensive team last year. We had a lot of close decisions … but we can’t stay the same. We’ve got to get better.”

A big part of the production this summer is expected to come from rising junior forward Nygie Stroman, who will be participating in the North Carolina Top 100 Showcase next Saturday, June 22. He’s the only returner named to the 2018-19 All-Sandhills Athletic Conference Team and proved that he will be a force to be reckoned with in the years to come.

As normal, Richmond isn’t at its full strength due to a handful of players’ commitment to football this time of year, but rising seniors P.J. McLaughlin, Quamir Sivells and Jarvis Tillman are in position to help Stroman lead the summer group.

Rising junior Dylan Lewis, rising sophomores Jalen Davis and DeShon Watson and rising freshman Dakota Chavis are some other names who will provide some punch for the Raiders as they ready themselves for the upcoming gauntlet of games.

“I’m looking forward it,” Pettigrew added. “And I think guys will be ready.”

Jamborees, invitationals make for busy next few weeks

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

