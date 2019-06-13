SOTY, No. 7: Gallops brought home SAC title in 152-pound weight class

Contributed by Earl Nicholson | File photo Richmond's Austin Gallops holds up the tournament bracket along with his winning certificate after claiming the Sandhills Athletic Conference title at 152 pounds on January 26, 2019. Contributed by Earl Nicholson | File photo Richmond's Austin Gallops holds up the tournament bracket along with his winning certificate after claiming the Sandhills Athletic Conference title at 152 pounds on January 26, 2019.

There hadn’t been a Richmond wrestler(s) to bring home a conference championship since Jashaun Jasper and Antoine Shaw accomplished the feat at 145 and 220 pounds, respectively, back in the 2016-17 season.

Austin Gallops decided he would be the one to end the two-year drought when he faced off against Pinecrest’s Monroe Payton in the 152-pound title match at the Sandhills Athletic Conference Tournament on January 26, 2019.

Gallops would need overtime to stake his claim as the best, but all that mattered was the official raised his arm when it was all said and done — making him the first Raider to be named conference champion since the SAC was formed.

WHAT HAPPENED

A bye in the quarterfinal round and a win by pinfall over Purnell Swett’s Gabriel Locklear in the semifinal had Gallops, then a junior, feeling upbeat heading into the bout that would end up being the highlight of the team’s effort in Pembroke.

Neither Gallops nor Payton wanted to be on the losing side of the championship battle and it showed throughout, as the two constantly answered one another’s moves with a counter that helped put points on the board. After the three regulation periods, the 152-pound clash was locked in a 10-10 tie, so the match went into a sudden-death period.

Overtime is a one-minute long frame where the wrestler who scores the first point(s) is declared the winner.

Gallops said he noticed that Payton was attempting to “chicken wing” his arms and in order to reverse the move he had to go towards the point of attack. He was able to successfully stand up, pull off a crossface and sprawl his legs backwards.

That maneuver earned Gallops that much-coveted 11th point, in turn making him the SAC champion.

Gallops wasn’t the only Raider to make it to his weight class’ title bout, but teammates Joey Nicholson (113 lbs) and Andres Sanchez (106 lbs) came up just short in their respective attempts to join him amongst the championship ranks.

WHAT WAS SAID

“I was so happy. And they were saying he was talking trash,” Gallops said. “It meant a lot. Going from ninth grade, not starting at all, to now being the first to win a conference championship in the new conference.”

WHAT’S NEXT

Gallops is one of three “hammers”— wrestler head coach Earl Nicholson can count on to win six points each time out — who will be returning for their final campaigns this winter. The other two being Joey Nicholson and Steven Morales.

Since he’s the reigning conference champion at 152 and a First-Team All-SAC selection, there will be somewhat of a target on the rising senior’s back. So Gallops will have to deal with trying to retain his individual title while also doing what he can as a leader to help Richmond have a more cohesive effort during the 2019-20 season than it did this last go-round.

152-pounder gave Richmond its 1st champion since 16-17 season

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

STORIES OF THE YEAR, No. 7: The Daily Journal is reviewing the top sports stories from the 2018-19 school year at Richmond Senor High School. Stories will bepublished in reverse order.

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal's sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

