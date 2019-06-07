SOTY, No. 9: Raider baseball cruised through middle of season with 11-game win streak

Contributed by Shawn Weigman Richmond's Jake Ransom (24) lifts Tyler Bass into the air prior to the team's game at Laney on March 2, 2019. Contributed by Shawn Weigman Richmond's Jake Ransom (24) lifts Tyler Bass into the air prior to the team's game at Laney on March 2, 2019.

For the second straight year, the Richmond baseball team reached double digits in the number of consecutive games won.

After the Raiders were held without a run in a loss to Pinecrest, dropping them to 4-3 on the early season, they went on an 11-game tear in which they pitched four shutouts and outscored their opponents 73 runs to 24.

During the stretch, Hunter Parris showed why he would eventually be named Conference Pitcher of the Year while Tyler Bass, Cam Carraway, Jake Ransom, Garet Weigman and Brett Young all earned their spots on the all-conference team.

WHAT HAPPENED

The streak began with a 6-1 victory over Jack Britt on March 19, 2019.

In that one, Parris (4 hits, 4 strikeouts, 7 innings) earned the win on the mound. Bass (2 hits, 1 RBI), Carraway (3 hits, 2 RBI, 1 home run) and Ransom (2 hits, 3 RBI) each used their bats to bring in the team’s six runs.

Richmond beat the Buccaneers 3-1 a few days later in order to sweep the teams’ regular-season series and then closed out the week with every player in the lineup recording at least one hit in a 7-5 triumph over Northwest Guilford.

Those three wins were the foundation of an unstoppable run that lasted 23 days.

The Raiders extended their winning streak to five games after a couple of late RBI — courtesy of Ransom and Garret Richardson — helped them hand Terry Sanford its first loss. They would cruise through Hoke County two days later, shut out Lumberton on back-to-back nights, invade Southeast Guilford and then blank Seventy-First twice in the same day.

Parris picked up three of his league-high six wins during the streak. Ransom tallied 13 hits, Carraway had 11 RBI and two homers on a dozen hits, Bass racked up 11 hits, Weigman recorded 60 of his 169 putouts and Young stole 10 bases.

WHAT WAS SAID

“We were doing the things we expected to do. We were playing really good defense, pitching well and getting timely hitting,” head coach Ricky Young said of what was working for the Raiders during the 11-game span.

WHAT’S NEXT

Richmond hit a wall once the streak ended and never found a rhythm again, similar to how the 2018 campaign panned out, as it went 4-6 over the last 10 games — ending the season with a loss to Hough in the second round of the state playoffs.

The hope moving forward is that the winning streaks, if the trend continues, will result in the Raiders bringing home the conference’s regular-season and/or tournament championships. They are losing 12 seniors to graduation but have a number of returners who gained valuable experience this past season.

Contributed by Shawn Weigman

Richmond’s Jake Ransom (24) lifts Tyler Bass into the air prior to the team’s game at Laney on March 2, 2019. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_team2web.jpg Contributed by Shawn Weigman

Richmond’s Jake Ransom (24) lifts Tyler Bass into the air prior to the team’s game at Laney on March 2, 2019.

Unstoppable 23-day span was highlight of baseball season

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

STORIES OF THE YEAR, No. 9: The Daily Journal is reviewing the top sports stories from the 2018-19 school year at Richmond Senor High School. Stories will be published in reverse order.

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.